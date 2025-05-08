Hello Planetary Architects,

It's Spring!💐

Well, it's actually almost summer but in the Nekokami universe, Spring is coming! In the season of growth, renewal and confusion, our Spring Council Member and her buddies are waiting to meet the company's latest rising star.

Major Gameplay Changes📣

Hill Tiles: Hill Tiles can now only be placed where there are at least two adjacent Tiles (of any type). This gives Hill Tiles a more unique gameplay identity.

Catcus Habitats: The Cat's favorite succulents now have a stricter size limit.

Flower Habitats: Kami Approval has slightly decreased. They are still as beautiful as ever.

New Content🎁

Chapter 2 Finale : Star System Pan



New Hub Systems : Seat of Seasons, The Blooms, Sector 79, Galala Valley. New secrets of the universe will unfold!



New Star Systems , each with unique gameplay: Udon'en, Garden of Oden, Tamago Reserve, Pastry, Pho, Katsu, Trials of ChaoFan



14 new Kami Visitors and 8 new BGM tracks.

We have proudly updated our Early Access Meter:

Other Improvements🎉

The mythical Golden People and Silver People now have a stronger ancient civilization aesthetic and will react to your planet creation with small docks, city gates etc.

All cat portraits in Chapter 2 have been retouched and updated! You can now see their mesmerizing kawaii eyes much more clearly before they mess up your planet!

Getting around the Milky Way🌌 will be much easier now. The Milky Way itself is better visualized, and administrators/key cats of each star systems are highlighted.

Star Systems will now show certain important statuses - whether you are waiting for a colleague 📆, or a colleague is waiting for you, or you have earned a Certificate already .

Continuous improvement on the localization.

We have previously delivered various new functionality in Jan as well: https://store.steampowered.com/news/app/2840890/view/516326471563739593

The Road Ahead🚀

With the work in these 9 months our tiny team of two has gained some first hand experience to better estimate the amount of work needed to bring Nekokami to version 1.0. We are glad to say that we have "leveled up" in our general production ability, BUT, at the same time, Chapter 4, our last chapter, is going to be huge.

Therefore, we’ve decided to extend the Early Access period slightly. The full 1.0 release is now planned for early 2026. 📅 Thank you for your patience and support!



Thank you so much for supporting the Early Access of Nekokami! Hope you have the best time with your colleagues and the Kami. 🌟 Please don't forget to report any bugs you encounter in your new adventures using our in-game link!

PN & LS

Rocket-in-Bottle Team