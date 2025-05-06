 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
6 May 2025 Build 18355523 Edited 6 May 2025 – 23:09:03 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

New:
-Widget Unit override.
The units that widgets will display their value in can now be overridden in their edit details.
Allowing you to fix individual gauges or displays to metric or imperial units regardless of the Default units selected in the options.
-Default truck layouts for ETS2 and ATS updated with overridden units.
-Updated networking library.
-Read all flag data. Varies by racing sims telemetry. (iRacing, AC, ACC, PC1, PC2, R3E)

Fix:
-Prevent USBD480 DLL from potentially crashing app on systems without the display.

Changed files in this update

Windows DashPanel Content Depot 715671
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link