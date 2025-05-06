New:

-Widget Unit override.

The units that widgets will display their value in can now be overridden in their edit details.

Allowing you to fix individual gauges or displays to metric or imperial units regardless of the Default units selected in the options.

-Default truck layouts for ETS2 and ATS updated with overridden units.

-Updated networking library.

-Read all flag data. Varies by racing sims telemetry. (iRacing, AC, ACC, PC1, PC2, R3E)

Fix:

-Prevent USBD480 DLL from potentially crashing app on systems without the display.