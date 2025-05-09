Fixed an issue with the game crashing exactly 60 seconds after launching on some systems.
The hidden cheat code menu now has the codes listed.
New 50% lower regular price.
Stability update and price change
Update notes via Steam Community
Fixed an issue with the game crashing exactly 60 seconds after launching on some systems.
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Morbolbo: Enter the Maze Content Depot 1138311
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update