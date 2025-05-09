 Skip to content

9 May 2025 Build 18355498
Update notes via Steam Community

Fixed an issue with the game crashing exactly 60 seconds after launching on some systems.
The hidden cheat code menu now has the codes listed.
New 50% lower regular price.

Changed files in this update

Morbolbo: Enter the Maze Content Depot 1138311
