This week, we're introducing a new addition to the Tier 2 tech tree: Stone Signs.

We’re also sharing some insight into how our weekly patches come together - what we plan in advance, how we adapt based on priorities, and why the content in each update can shift from week to week.

Finally, we’re giving a quick look at what’s coming next: Armor Stands, a new feature that lets you display your armor around your base or use them as quick-change stations.

Redid the Greek Alphabet map Icons as they were too thin to identify easily

Did a UX readability pass on the mission objectives widget. It should now be more readable in the majority of lighting conditions, especially improved in the Arctic

Items placed in exotic drop pods that cannot be transported to space are now put into an overflow bag instead of being destroyed

Workshop items with missing ownership will now have their ownership set correctly when placed into an exotic delivery pod (by the player who brought it down initially). This should fix the issue where Envirosuits with missing ownership would be deleted upon trying to return to space via the delivery pod

Fixed an Unreal Engine crash that occurs when particle systems are cleaned up while active

This week, we're adding a new sign option for lower tech tree tiers: Stone Signs. These signs provide a more rugged and natural-looking alternative to the existing wood and brick variants, and are designed to fit in with early-to-mid-game building styles.

Stone Signs can be crafted at the Masonry Bench (Tier 2) using stone and iron nails, making them accessible without needing to progress too far into the tech tree. They're an excellent option for players who want to organize their bases, label storage areas, or mark outposts without jumping into higher-tier materials.

Three variants offer three different placement options: floor-mounted and wall-mounted versions, with both tall and angled designs. This gives you flexibility when placing signs on other types of terrain or integrating them into various building layouts.

As with all signs in Icarus, these new stone versions are fully customizable—you can edit them to display your own text or icons, making them a functional and aesthetic addition to your structures.

We aim to release a patch every week. This is part of our ongoing support for Icarus and allows us to deliver free, minor updates and improvements between larger content drops like expansions and DLCs.

Not every week will have a big patch. Sometimes, it’s because a feature or fix isn’t ready yet, or we’re focused on bigger updates. Other times, it’s due to technical issues (like the source control outage in Week 176), holidays, or time spent setting up for sales and promotions.

We try to stay flexible. While we usually have the core weekly content ready a few weeks in advance, we often reshuffle things based on what’s most important at the time. If a major fix is ready earlier than expected, or something breaks and needs quick attention, we’ll adjust the schedule to ensure it goes out as soon as possible.

One example is the solo pause feature. We’d been working on it for a while, and once it was ready, we moved the stone signs back a week so we could release it alongside some other quality-of-life changes.

This approach also helps with minor, incidental updates. For instance, the UE4 crash fix and Mission Objective Widget readability improvements in this week’s patch weren’t planned for this week specifically, but they were done in time, so we included them.

Some weeks will be light, like this one. Others will have more content and major fixes, like last week. That’s just the nature of steady development.

We’re still actively working on Icarus, including another expansion and ongoing work on the Great Hunts campaigns DLC. As long as people keep playing, we’ll keep updating.

Next week, we’re introducing a new Armor Stand that lets you display your armor sets or use them as a quick-equip station. It’s a handy quality-of-life addition we’ve enjoyed using during internal testing. Whether you're organizing your base or want to swap gear quickly between missions, the Armor Stand makes it easier to manage your loadouts and keep things tidy.

Correcting the chicken coop not having the correct PMs set on the roof collision boxes - causing the audio to sound like walking on dirt instead of wood which would seriously effect the players immersion causing mass panic

Fix old stoves that cannot be constructed anymore (but may exist on historical prospected) are listed in FieldGuide

Reducing the amount of turbines that can be playing at once and setting to virtualize to stop excess audio spam

Added missing PM to other chicken coop to play correct footstep sounds. Also adding missing tick box setting for occlusion on general creature movements

Limiting number of channels can play at once for various channels of audio events

Cleaning up lots of audio files that played too many times. Reducing some spacializers of deployables to account for buildings with lots of deployables making excessive constant noise

Buildings will no longer play destruction audio or particle effects for dedicated server or when in an unloaded tile

Building destruction FX are now limited to 20 operations per frame

Added more async optimisations to building destruction to reduce impact of loading in partially damaged or destroyed buildings

Update Sign widget positions to be closer to mesh so text doesn't float.

Increase basic wood sign normal resolution to 1k and reduce normal intensity for readability

Fixed issue where the envirosuit worn by players when selecting their initial drop loadout weren't initialised correctly, meaning they couldn't be returned back to space via a drop pod

Fixed recent change that was loading all buildings in in a destroyed state

When reloading building pieces, prior damage is now applied asynchronously instead of all in one frame. This should hopefully fix some hitches people were having when reloading prospects with many broken building pieces

Readded old wood halfpieces, as the removal broke old missions, but moved after craftable version so upgrading should still work

Adjusted the normals strength for the surfaces where the text widget is located for better readability on the Stone and Concrete signs

Halved default health of spawner dens now that firearms can no longer be used

Updated wolf and hyena dens tooltips and related quest objectives to tell players to destroy them with a pickaxe

RESEARCH: KIWI: Increased time between additional wolf spawns at the sigma map location (doesn't affect those that come from the dens)

Fixed being unable to upgrade wood half pitches by removing a very old unused version of that buildable

Fix half pitches swapping direction when upgraded to or from stone brick

Added switch to mask out normal intensity on MA_ITM for signages

Reset pivot on pan mesh to original position

Added new bloodied textures for bear cub bones to replace the clean bones

Fixed a bug where putting heated canteen into water purifier would keep the cooling buff instead of turning it into warming

Added Dale's updated mesh and textures to fix normal map issues

Changed compression settings on normal maps from Default to Normal Map for Plat Weave curtains

Cleaned up skinning on base Swamp Quad SK, as well as added updated textures for the carcass. Also added a new bones SK mesh and textures for the creature, as it previously did not have them

Fix an UE4 engine crash when owner of particle system is cleaned up whilst particle system is playing

Hammerhead Slug Icon - Fixed replication bug where clients saw both world boss spawner icon and boss icon at same time

Stop Quorites From Overlapping Each Other So Much. - Remove map boss icon from quorites

Resave desert ape spawner

Update Ape_C2 with deployable laser step

Sandworm crossbow - fixed replication bug with movement slow on reload. Added validity checks on owning player to prevent log spam

volume balance for opening dead miners inventory

Adding audio for when interacting with a dead miner to better sell that you are searching them

Added Composite, Concrete, Iron, Sign Icons

Elysium - cliffs and crevasses in geothermal, red quad. Adjusted scale of dead tree FTs, swapped textures in crevasse LC material

Adding ape 1 shot cave scream before spawning in Ape B mission to ensure it screams every time. added 2.5 second delay to spawning of the ape to ensure no overlaps in vocals. Sped up ducking bus time ever so slightly so it doesn't bring the whole mix down for too long when ducking dialogue

Replaced Greek Alphabet map Icons to have backings for visibility

Setup Ape_G mission general layout, needs set dressing and notes

Balance pass of GH boss combat music

Ape_G: Added placeholder note data

Add an Upper variant to Geothermal voxel pools

LOD, DF, widget placement, and collision fixes for new sign assets

Updated meshes for composite signs

Updated meshes and material for DEP_MXC_CampCooker_PanProxy and DEP_Prop_Cooking_Pot

Fixed bug where Golem Gauntlets were dealing too much hammer-fist damage due to stats scaling twice

Cliff and Landscape Pass in Swamp, Purple/Orange Quad, Elysium

Shifted location of Mammoth spawn closer to arena entrance in IM_C3

Add mission counter to Ape_G notes step

Add radio interact step to Ape_D mission

Remove DF on MacTop collision meshes

Delete old obsolete Stove material/textures now that proxy meshes have their own sets

Fix Ape_D camp setup quest not having completion logic

Tweaked LOD screensize on Silo mesh. Removed unused texture references from materials

Fix no biome is sticking when leaving an instanced level

Add ProtectiveRocks for Ape Lair in Strange Troop mission as a separate actor so they don't contibute to taking damage

Committing Missing Files that where not reconsiled after working offline, this should fix the build

IM_A - Removing Search Area and Setting up ECHO Device Tracker to find the base

IM_A - Swapping Search Area for Echo Device Tracking and adjusted quest to mention the beacon number to follow

Snow Slug and Icy Mammoth now both have a small amount of armor and have a chance to freeze with attacks, removed stats from snowslug epic creature and moved them into base creature

Adding snow slug armor growth curve

Removing GH which are no longer present in the IM Campaign

Adding Armor Health Bar to Creature In World Widgets (disabled as widget required to finish is checked out)

Small Adjustments to In World Creature Health Bars to Match Epic Creature Health Bars

Setup new Hunt Flow for GH_IM

Setup Missions and Pass on Difficulty & Tech Level for GH_IM

Quick Pass on Mission Descriptons for GH_IM

World Spawn Ice Mammoths are now Aggressive by default

Adjusted World Spawn Ice Mammoth Stats, Adding Frost Damage & Chance to Freeze

Added new Recovery Beacon enteries for all IM missions where appliciable

IM_01 - Added Extra Step to Locate a Storage site after finding dead prospectors, added new step where you have to fight an ice mammoth, adding new notes where appropriate

IM_01 - Adjusted Researcher Avery so they have an encampment

IM_01 - Shifting Quest to be in the southern arctic of Prometheus rather than the northern as it is now the first quest

Fixed Roots of BPQ IM_Researchers 1/2/3 as they where scaled and throwing all things spawned by them off

IM_01 - Rebuild storage container in the new location as it has shifted

Adding Map Icons for different prospector colours and beacon coolours

IM_01 - Removed Reward Step as it is no longer required

IM_01 - Viscids and Mammoths now guard and area and will instantly agro to anyone who enters that area

IM_01 - Complete and playable

Cliff and Landscape Pass in Swamp, Purple/Orange Quad, Elysium

Added 3 variations with growth and death states for HRB_Truffle_Plant

Elysium - foliage and decal painting, cliff placement in geothermal, red quad

adjusted scale settings on slope rock FTs

Rock Golem gauntlets should no longer grant xp when hitting rocks and voxels

Resave modifier and quest marker changes for Ape_G base and alterations hiding

Ape_G setup base and set dressing, cage pending audio

Fixed non-item containers showing alteration text when no alterations were present

Cliff and Landscape Pass in Swamp, Purple/Orange Quad, Elysium

Fixed visual for garganutan blood trail and adjusted material settings for the blood decal

Implemented Biofuel Fireplace assets, pending some VFX?

Updated fireplace assets so they're childs of their respective base fireplace assets, this allows easier maintenence of their functionality

Fixed issues in code to match coding standards

Removed 'auto' usage in iterating over alterations

Changed !( x == y) to x != y. due to generated code not allowing != operations for alterations enum

Added material variant for the Enzyme cannon arm to match the enzyme propagation unit. Added DMs for the enzyme propagation unit and enzyme cannon arm

Changing the beep of the mines to differentiate more between the beep on one of the hand held devices

Elysium - foliage and decal painting, cliff placement in geothermal, red quad

Ape/Golem spawners can now only be damaged with pickaxes

Updated tooltip on Ape/Golem spawners to mention that they only take mining damage

Apes/Golems now spawn tethered to their dens, and will prefer to stick around them instead of walking off into the abyss

Added ability for IcarusGOAPMoveToActor to use custom acceptance radius

Added the art assets for the enzyme propagation unit

Adding turret destroy audio and item audio data table setup so that the destroy audio is more obvious. This helps inform the player they have destroyed enemy turrets more obviously

Add Icebreaker to NE mountain on Frostfall

FTs for temp truffles (I forgot about this last week)

Added textures and material for Brick_Stone Signs

Added DMs for Weapon Rack

Adjustments to ape cage audio and attempting to play audio more consistently within BP

Elysium - foliage and decal painting, cliff placement in geothermal, red quad

Fixed a few typos in quest steps and items

Committing bp changes for previous commit with ape mission cage

Adding cage rattle - bang, small med and large for ape mission. Also adding reverbed vocals for ape as its in the cage so it feels appropriate. To further adjust in mission

Fixed skinning issue for CHA_MAL_ARM_Sand_Chest

RG_C2: Update objective dens to only respawn if you don't meet the requirements, but have a shorter respawn time

RG_C2: Fix hint text for taxidermy knife being always visible

Fix warning in logs about titlescreen camera

Small adjustment to search dead miner audio to make it slightly more subtle

IM_A2 - Adding base for quest, hooking up to faction mission so mission can be triggered

IM_A2 - Adding Tags for quest locations for spawning

IM_A2 - Adding Logic for 3 different experimental creatures, setup, spawning, stats and world locations

IM_A2 - Setting up Quest Marker Locations for the 3 experiments and 2 machines

IM_C2 - fixing issue where Mammoth Boss would still chase players after being hit and completing the quest

Armor Bars are now visible if the creature has armor and the talent / stat to show health bars

Fixed issue in actor state where when max armor was set, this wasn't triggering a refresh in the armor updated events, meaning on intial setup of the armor bar widget the armor bar would appear empty when it was full

Updated CHA_MAL_ARM Sand SK meshes

Tweaked IM_C2's EQS so that it doesn't spawn horde NPCs near the bottom of the cliff

Added updated armour stand skeletal mesh to deployable

Added interact on armour stand that lets player quick-swap their currently equipped armour for what's on the stand

IM_C - Added Step to Craft and ECHO device

IM_C - Removed Search Area and Added Recovery Beacon Tracking to find the base instead

Updating Generic quest text that mentioned the ECHO device was craftable at the Fabricator instead of machining bench

Reworked IM_C2/3 into one quest

IM_C2 - You now have to upgrade / prepare defences, then craft the modified EDS ammo & an EPU, then Place activate and trigger the EPU, once complete the Boss will spawn, you need to then weaken the boss, then hit it with the modified EDS ammo to complete the quest

Adding new EPU deployable setup

Fixing issue with Snow Viscid & Mammoth trophies where not feature locked out

IM_C2 - Adding Session Flags for the EPU

IM_C2 - Adjusted Location where IM Spawns and Force Argo the Boss

IM_C - Added new final Step which involves the unlocking and crafting of EDS ammo

IM_C - The EDS round Account Flag is now also granted on mission complete for late joiners if they aren't present during the 'Craft EDS' quest step

IM_B - Locations are now found via the ECHO Device, removed search area's and Hint step which requires you to go back to previous step

IM_B - Added Deliver Step for Collected Digested Enzymes and Frozen Mammoth Sample

Added Common Quest for Finding a Location Via an ECHO Device and adding a map marker when the players enter the area as well as allowing subquests to run after this point

Changed names for Alpha/Beta/Gamma in Recovery Beacons table so they can be reused easily and swapped to use new map markers

Fixing Collectable notes present in IM_O1 and IM_B

Fixing prebuilt structure in IM_B to use the correct note for the quest

IM_B - reduced the number of base viscid spawns before scaling

IM_B - Adjusted move to location steps as they where not needed, removed quest enteries and blueprints

IM_B Viscids now trigger immediatly when players enter their area

Adding quest stat to research materials in IM_A

Adjusting IM_A so the ECHO device is now used instead of a search area

Adding missing gameplay tag that was preventing IM_0 from being playable

Added Garlic plant, including 3 wild variants, 5 growth stages and dead stage, including all FTs, BPs and data table entries

Added Snow Mammoth and Snow Viscid trophies setups

GH_RG_C2: Cleaned up search areas once each step is complete

Elysium - foliage and decal painting in geothermal, testing prickly pear and truffle in desert, red+yellow quads

Elysium - tweaks to slope rock textures and material

Added temp Prickly Pear assets + FTs

RG_F: Update briefing text

Updated DEP_Weapon_Rack textures and static mesh

Updated CRYSTAL Shovel crafting to be based on the shovel tag, rather than specific item

Added a generic craft quest for an array of items, instead of a single item

Fixed invalid instigator log spam when turrets fired

Added SandArmor item setups

Added first pass 3RD, 1ST CHA_MAL_ARM_Sand, ITM_Backpack_Sand, SK meshes, materials and textures

Update tooling to find buried voxels. Auto select text when updating location in WorldManager tool

Elysium - foliage and decal painting, cliff placement in geothermal, red quad

IM_D2 - Setting up new Mission Flow

IM_D2 - Setting up Enzyme Propagation Hub item for the quest

IM_D2 - Creating prebuilt structure for IM_D2 and connecting wires to follow during the quest

IM_D2 - Setting up Area Stability logic for spawning and applying alterations

IM_D2 - Adjusting and adding talents for the Enzyme Elixir (now called Luriform Serum) can now be unlocked and account flag is granted during the quest

IM_D2 - Is now playable - but missing some extra spawning and final touches

IM_A2 - Adjusting Objective Text to make it clearer

IM_A2 - Mission now has heavy storms in the arctic regions while the machines are active

IM_A2 - Mission now has creatures that spawn with the ice mutation modifier while the machines are active

Reparented and created a new base class for quests that involve moving to a location and doing something, so map markers can be added by default to allow for reuse

Adding ability to retrieve multiple deployables of the same class from the prebuild structure class after spawned and built

IM_A2 - Adding the enzyme propagation units, their defences and their spawn locations

IM_A2 - Setting up remaining quest steps so the quest is playable to completion

IM_A2 - Adjusting Enzyme Propagation Unit to add effects and splitting world version from craftable version

Adding Great Hunt feature to some recipes in GH

Adding Snow Slug and Ice Mammoth Icons for Vestiges and Trophies

Adding Icon and Mesh for the Enzyme Propogation Unit

IM_O1 - Ajusting Quest Objectives to Mention using the HEAL device to Stabilise an NPC

Updated skinning on DEP_Armor_Stand_T2

Added additional larger caps for Electric and Gas Fireplaces, with rigs and animations for the Electric Caps

IM_C2 - Updating Quest Step for Activate as the World Object changed

IM_D - Adding basic lights to cage

IM_D - Adding Rimetusk run away event to the IM_D quest

IM_D - Setting up new base with caged animals, adding new map markers and quest queries where appropriate

IM_D / D2 / A2 - Attempting to fix issue with Enzyme Disperal Units

IM_D2 - Adding Special Ice Bat Spawners / Nests for the Mission

IM_D2 - Adding quest markers for Ice Bat Spawners

IM_D2 - Adding 2x Creature Spawners at each Enzyme Propagation Unit to help draw players to that area

IM_D2 - Adding large epic creature spawners at base of Enzyme Propagation Hub to help draw players to that area

IM_D2 - Removing Extra un-nesseary particle systems from the Enzyme Disperser and Hub

Added Anchored GOAP motovation, goal and actions for the swamp bird

World Spawn Enzyme Dispersers no longer attract animals by default

Dynamic Great Hunt den spawns now rotate to fit terrain better when spawning

Great Hunt faction mission den NPCs now only inherit yaw from their spawner

Putting limits to how many voices some audio events could play at once and setting to virtualize to potentially help an issue with a prospect

Cliff and Landscape Pass in Swamp, Purple/Orange Quad, Elysium

Elysium - foliage and decal painting, cliff placement in geothermal, red quad

Added HRB_Onion with all growth stages and 3 wild variants, including all SMs, FTs, BPs, textures, materials and data table entries

Added flowers to garlic plant, updating all SMs, textures and materials

Fix potential double up of rewards on Ape_B final boss

Adding audio occlusion for when an ape is banging its cage to account for when a player is inside

Small adjustments to the volumes and spacializer settings of the trapped ape. Also adjusted delay after you kill the ape to give space

Reduced refraction on IM D mission explosions and added a scalability limit to number of spawned systems to improve performance

Volume and spacial balance of the sonic device for better audibility in environment. Adjustment to sandworm to better balance for playing not just as a boss

Increased Garganutan Jr health

Adding additional lines for missions. Audio, events and dialogue table entries

Added support for customising armour stand mannequin pose

Tweaks to armour stand inventory screen

Added Landmine VFX for Eletric and Fire and implemented vfx for all other landmine elements

Resave socket position on electric fireplace

Add setup for electric fireplace and initial setup for clay brick fireplace

Added art assets for the handheld ECHO scanning device

Adding audio for slotting a weapon on the weapon rack. Audio, event and BP Imp

APE_G: Add cage collision and destruction

Adding recovery beacon click audio when changing between targets. Event and BP Imp

Creature spawners that only take damage from pickaxes now show a pickaxe required icon

RG_A: Update helper text

Added WIP mesh, materials and BP for Snow Viscid den

Adding hang armor audio, event and BP imp. Also adjusting cage mission timer to have bangs between 5 and 10 seconds instead of 3 and 5 to avoid becoming too audibly repetitive

GH_Ape_C: Added small base, require shelter for interact quest

Ape Research equipment now requires shelter to play the interact animation

Update CT_CreatureSpawner to support preview meshes with multiple material slots

GH_Ape_O2: Fix progress percentage and dialogue trigger

Update ape cage shake triggers

Adding audio for when the ape eats what is given to it in the mission cage

Increasing the range of the turrets audio fire for better audible recognition of whats happening when one is firing at you

Setting more audio limits to a few events, setting to virtualize. Adding missing occlusion tick box from audio sources that didnt have it for creatures. Saving profile of broken map for further investigation

Added physical material to the enzyme propagation units

Adding a custom quest function where you can sepcify the lifetime of an object and turn its recorder off when cleaning up

Adding Armor Stand Icon, Blueprint, Recipe and Description

IM_O3 - Adjusting Quest so you now have to kill 2 Enzymes Enhanced Mammoths that players track with the Echo Device

IM_O3 - Adding New Quest Step where players need to kill creatures and obtain their biotags and deliver to a droppod

IM_Campaign - Ensure that whenever the player is asked to craft an ECHO device the quest step grants them the accout flag

IM_D2 - Granting the Account flag for the Luriform Serum on the craft step

IM_D2 - Fixing issue where Luriform Serum was craftable without the required Blueprint

IM_D2 - Adding Implementation of Enzyme Elixir to Draw Enzyme-Enhanced Creatures to the Player

IM_A - Adjusting Mine Locations at the base and spread out, mines will no longer go off while in the building

IM_D - Adding Landmines and Stocking Turrets with Ammo

Landmines now stack to 20 (they used to not stack at all)

IM_D - Landmines will no longer trigger while inside the base

IM_D - Adding lights to the Ice Mammoth Cage and small location adjustments to meshes

Setting up Echo device to use new mesh & icon

Retaking all scanner item icons as they where inconsistent

IM_D - Mission now requires the use of an ECHO Device to find the Lab

IM_D - Adjusted mission to use a beacon & Orbital Laser instead of an explosive

IM_D - Tidying up timings on explosions, IM Spawn and Particle Effect

Added WIP fur and eye cornea shader for creatures

UX readability pass on mission widget. Should now be more readable in majority of lighting conditions, especially improved in the arctic. Add info about keybinding to toggle widget visibility

DamageAllAI cheat now kills worms and anything under the FactionBoss base class

Changed button hover states and animations, fixed buttons shifting issues, wrapped text for item display images, replaced world boss images

Cliff and Landscape Pass in Swamp, Purple/Orange Quad, Elysium

Added art assets for the wild and crop versions of the prickly pear plant

Update quest interface to mention campaign instead of operation, when undertaking great hunts

Update Highlightable entry for Exotic Shards actor

Adding additional 'Large' widget version for ranch gates

Ape_E: Remove map icon from deploy step, as it is already on the location step

Added foliage types and BPs for the prickly pear. Added FTs and BPs to the FLOD data table. Added growth stages to the farming data table

Adding generic hurt prospector loop audio, event and adding to NPC for mission. Can be swapped out as needed

|Elysium - voxel placement, foliage and mesh polish in Geothermal, red quad

Adding all new dialogue lines for ape missions. Adding audio events, and data table setups

Added static and destructible meshes for GH spawner destruction effects

Move keybind element to left side of Mission Objectives widget instead of right

Ape_C: Fix shelter check on research equipment

Update electric chimney to stop/start when the fireplace is on

Add half height chimneys to biofuel and electric fireplaces

Ape_F: Fix creature count not showing for clients

Fixed reference in the FLOD data table. Added foliage overlap collision on the prickly pears

Update CFMED001 prefab cave volume to be tighter to interior bounds to prevent cave pushing outwards too far and causing unintended overlaps outside

Adding electric and gas fireplace open and close audio, event and notify

Fine tune and adjustments to ape sonic device start so it ignores instant flashes of start - stops

Fix Ape_E_Defend logic re-activating BPQC spawners after they had been deactivated on quest end. Add in WIP logic (unhooked) to shutdown transmitter automatically on quest end. Deactivate both spawners when players aren't near

Cliff and Landscape Pass in Swamp, Purple/Orange Quad, Elysium

Ape_D2: Fix kill quest wording

Fix snow mammoth head loot

Fur cards WIP shader adjustments for Alpha Wolf and cornea shader

Adding generic drill arrow destroy rock audio and event

Elysium - adjusted material settings and placement of stick trees in Geothermal, red quad

Added animation, skeletal and static meshes for spawner hole blocker

Increasing intensity of the gas can gas release audio for better understanding of whats happening

Fixed up asset reference in ShopPanel UMG

Added package flag locking to Buy button on WeaponInfo umg

Created a unified Buy button umg for use in Biolab UMGs

Added foliage types and BPs for the wild kumara plants. added the FTs and BPs to the Flod data table

Added wild Kumara variant art assets. Updated existing kumara growth stages with the texture layout that includes the wild variants

Misc updates to Ape mission text

Can no longer individually highlight meshes on RG & Ape spawners

Elysium - mesh, decals, foliage rocks in desert to geothermal transition, red+yellow quads

Fixed Ape_B and Ape_G missions not spawning a correctly initialised juvenile ape character

Fixed Ape_B issue where Sonic Device was spawning in simulated state and falling beneath the terrain

Made Ape_B juvenile variant a subclass of standard juvenile ape

Created a new AISetup for Ape_B variant of juvenile ape

Removed old Ape_B juvenile variant BP class

Adding loop audio for gas and electric furnaces

Add a 'tink' sound effect hook for drill arrows first hit

Removed debug logic from EnvQueryContext_BB_AnchorTarget

Elysium - added kumara, general foliage and landscape polish in geothermal, red quad

Cliff and Landscape Pass in Swamp, Purple/Orange Quad, Elysium

Fixed issue with T2 armour stand where backpack wasn't being equipped correctly

Halved additional health added to Den spawners based on difficulty level

Spawner den creature count, spawn time, health, npc level now all have their scaling rules exposed

Spawner dens now have their creature spawn count limits removed if set to 0

Small adjustment to LW ICe Mam Sledge to reduce debris audio for general hits

Adding audio for when a drill arrow drills rocks

Adding more appropriate deploy audio sounds for the new and some existing chimneys. Adjusted volume of gas chimeny close to better match others

Ape_D: Quest adjustments for map area and objectives

Fine tunes and balance pass of fireplace gas opening and closing audio. Also reducing distance slightly of internal shutter audio to accomodate for lower play number to avoid harsh dropouts between shutters. Tidier internal audio

IM_O2 - Fixing the build data table validation caused by the IM_O2 rework

IM_FINAL - Chaning map marker to be the use of an ECHO device for the Final Rimetusk mission so it fits in with the theme of the campaign

IM_O2 - Reworking mission so you find and capture a vesper, perform experiments on it and then release back into the wild, mission is playable

IM_O2 - Adding Neurotoxin, Vesper Cage and Virus items as well as associated recipes, icons, stats and alterations

IM_O1 - Ensured any time we ask the player to craft a medical device, we grant the account flag to all players

Adding Manual function to new Deployable Manual base class to turn/force the device off

APE_E - Adjusting Sonic Device to use new base class so it requires user interaction to active and turns off after the quest has ended

Adding a new simple base class for consumer that do not automatically turn on and require used input to run

Converting Enzyme Disperser over to use the new simple base class & fixing up associated quests

Adjusted M_GH_GolemSpawner_Hole_Blocker to remove moving texture when mesh is animating

Added new item display images, fixed box stretching, map titles are now hooked up, changed hover animation on other regions hunt

Added missing occlusion tick boxes for the slugs to enable audio occlusion on all animations

Drill arrows now tunnel through (FISM) rocks, leaving the resources in world for player to collect