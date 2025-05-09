This week, we're introducing a new addition to the Tier 2 tech tree: Stone Signs.
We’re also sharing some insight into how our weekly patches come together - what we plan in advance, how we adapt based on priorities, and why the content in each update can shift from week to week.
Finally, we’re giving a quick look at what’s coming next: Armor Stands, a new feature that lets you display your armor around your base or use them as quick-change stations.
Notable Improvements:
-
Fixed an Unreal Engine crash that occurs when particle systems are cleaned up while active
-
Workshop items with missing ownership will now have their ownership set correctly when placed into an exotic delivery pod (by the player who brought it down initially). This should fix the issue where Envirosuits with missing ownership would be deleted upon trying to return to space via the delivery pod
-
Items placed in exotic drop pods that cannot be transported to space are now put into an overflow bag instead of being destroyed
-
Did a UX readability pass on the mission objectives widget. It should now be more readable in the majority of lighting conditions, especially improved in the Arctic
-
Redid the Greek Alphabet map Icons as they were too thin to identify easily
This Week: Stone Signs
This week, we're adding a new sign option for lower tech tree tiers: Stone Signs. These signs provide a more rugged and natural-looking alternative to the existing wood and brick variants, and are designed to fit in with early-to-mid-game building styles.
Stone Signs can be crafted at the Masonry Bench (Tier 2) using stone and iron nails, making them accessible without needing to progress too far into the tech tree. They're an excellent option for players who want to organize their bases, label storage areas, or mark outposts without jumping into higher-tier materials.
Three variants offer three different placement options: floor-mounted and wall-mounted versions, with both tall and angled designs. This gives you flexibility when placing signs on other types of terrain or integrating them into various building layouts.
As with all signs in Icarus, these new stone versions are fully customizable—you can edit them to display your own text or icons, making them a functional and aesthetic addition to your structures.
Next Week: Weekly Patches
We aim to release a patch every week. This is part of our ongoing support for Icarus and allows us to deliver free, minor updates and improvements between larger content drops like expansions and DLCs.
Not every week will have a big patch. Sometimes, it’s because a feature or fix isn’t ready yet, or we’re focused on bigger updates. Other times, it’s due to technical issues (like the source control outage in Week 176), holidays, or time spent setting up for sales and promotions.
We try to stay flexible. While we usually have the core weekly content ready a few weeks in advance, we often reshuffle things based on what’s most important at the time. If a major fix is ready earlier than expected, or something breaks and needs quick attention, we’ll adjust the schedule to ensure it goes out as soon as possible.
One example is the solo pause feature. We’d been working on it for a while, and once it was ready, we moved the stone signs back a week so we could release it alongside some other quality-of-life changes.
This approach also helps with minor, incidental updates. For instance, the UE4 crash fix and Mission Objective Widget readability improvements in this week’s patch weren’t planned for this week specifically, but they were done in time, so we included them.
Some weeks will be light, like this one. Others will have more content and major fixes, like last week. That’s just the nature of steady development.
We’re still actively working on Icarus, including another expansion and ongoing work on the Great Hunts campaigns DLC. As long as people keep playing, we’ll keep updating.
Next Week: Armor Stand
Next week, we’re introducing a new Armor Stand that lets you display your armor sets or use them as a quick-equip station. It’s a handy quality-of-life addition we’ve enjoyed using during internal testing. Whether you're organizing your base or want to swap gear quickly between missions, the Armor Stand makes it easier to manage your loadouts and keep things tidy.
Your support makes these updates possible.
https://store.steampowered.com/bundle/40692/Icarus_Pets_Bundle/
https://store.steampowered.com/bundle/35727/Icarus_Complete_the_Set/
Changelog v2.2.54.136562
New Content
-
Added Stone Sign Icons
-
Unlocked stone sign blueprint talent, recipe, item
Fixed
-
Hammerhead Slug Icon - Fixed replication bug where clients saw both world boss spawner icon and boss icon at same time
-
Fix an UE4 engine crash when owner of particle system is cleaned up whilst particle system is playing
-
Cleaned up skinning on base Swamp Quad SK, as well as added updated textures for the carcass. Also added a new bones SK mesh and textures for the creature, as it previously did not have them
-
Changed compression settings on normal maps from Default to Normal Map for Plat Weave curtains
-
Added Dale's updated mesh and textures to fix normal map issues
-
Fixed a bug where putting heated canteen into water purifier would keep the cooling buff instead of turning it into warming
-
Added new bloodied textures for bear cub bones to replace the clean bones
-
Added proper texture for Lava Blueback bones SK mesh
-
Reset pivot on pan mesh to original position
-
Added switch to mask out normal intensity on MA_ITM for signages
-
Fix half pitches swapping direction when upgraded to or from stone brick
-
Fixed being unable to upgrade wood half pitches by removing a very old unused version of that buildable
-
RESEARCH: KIWI: Increased time between additional wolf spawns at the sigma map location (doesn't affect those that come from the dens)
-
Updated wolf and hyena dens tooltips and related quest objectives to tell players to destroy them with a pickaxe
-
Halved default health of spawner dens now that firearms can no longer be used
-
Adjusted the normals strength for the surfaces where the text widget is located for better readability on the Stone and Concrete signs
-
Readded old wood halfpieces, as the removal broke old missions, but moved after craftable version so upgrading should still work
-
When reloading building pieces, prior damage is now applied asynchronously instead of all in one frame. This should hopefully fix some hitches people were having when reloading prospects with many broken building pieces
-
Fixed recent change that was loading all buildings in in a destroyed state
-
Fixed issue where the envirosuit worn by players when selecting their initial drop loadout weren't initialised correctly, meaning they couldn't be returned back to space via a drop pod
-
Increase basic wood sign normal resolution to 1k and reduce normal intensity for readability
-
Update Sign widget positions to be closer to mesh so text doesn't float.
-
Fixed cleanup of POTSHOT
-
Added more async optimisations to building destruction to reduce impact of loading in partially damaged or destroyed buildings
-
Building destruction FX are now limited to 20 operations per frame
-
Buildings will no longer play destruction audio or particle effects for dedicated server or when in an unloaded tile
-
Cleaning up lots of audio files that played too many times. Reducing some spacializers of deployables to account for buildings with lots of deployables making excessive constant noise
-
Limiting number of channels can play at once for various channels of audio events
-
Added missing PM to other chicken coop to play correct footstep sounds. Also adding missing tick box setting for occlusion on general creature movements
-
Reducing the amount of turbines that can be playing at once and setting to virtualize to stop excess audio spam
-
Fix old stoves that cannot be constructed anymore (but may exist on historical prospected) are listed in FieldGuide
-
Meta items with missing ownership will now have their ownership set correctly when placed into an exotic delivery pod (by the player that brought it down initially). This should fix the issue where envirosuits missing ownership would be deleted upon trying to return to space via the delivery pod
-
Items placed in exotic drop pods that can't be taken up to space are now put into an overflow bag instead of destroyed
-
Correcting the chicken coop not having the correct PMs set on the roof collision boxes - causing the audio to sound like walking on dirt instead of wood which would seriously effect the players immersion causing mass panic
Future Content
-
Stop Quorites From Overlapping Each Other So Much. - Remove map boss icon from quorites
-
Resave desert ape spawner
-
Update Ape_C2 with deployable laser step
-
Sandworm crossbow - fixed replication bug with movement slow on reload. Added validity checks on owning player to prevent log spam
-
volume balance for opening dead miners inventory
-
Adding audio for when interacting with a dead miner to better sell that you are searching them
-
Added Composite, Concrete, Iron, Sign Icons
-
Elysium - cliffs and crevasses in geothermal, red quad. Adjusted scale of dead tree FTs, swapped textures in crevasse LC material
-
Adding ape 1 shot cave scream before spawning in Ape B mission to ensure it screams every time. added 2.5 second delay to spawning of the ape to ensure no overlaps in vocals. Sped up ducking bus time ever so slightly so it doesn't bring the whole mix down for too long when ducking dialogue
-
Replaced Greek Alphabet map Icons to have backings for visibility
-
Setup Ape_G mission general layout, needs set dressing and notes
-
Balance pass of GH boss combat music
-
Ape_G: Added placeholder note data
-
Add an Upper variant to Geothermal voxel pools
-
LOD, DF, widget placement, and collision fixes for new sign assets
-
Updated meshes for composite signs
-
Updated meshes and material for DEP_MXC_CampCooker_PanProxy and DEP_Prop_Cooking_Pot
-
LOD, DF, widget placement, and collision fixes for new sign assets
-
Fixed bug where Golem Gauntlets were dealing too much hammer-fist damage due to stats scaling twice
-
Cliff and Landscape Pass in Swamp, Purple/Orange Quad, Elysium
-
Shifted location of Mammoth spawn closer to arena entrance in IM_C3
-
Add mission counter to Ape_G notes step
-
Add radio interact step to Ape_D mission
-
Remove DF on MacTop collision meshes
-
Delete old obsolete Stove material/textures now that proxy meshes have their own sets
-
Fix Ape_D camp setup quest not having completion logic
-
Tweaked LOD screensize on Silo mesh. Removed unused texture references from materials
-
Fix no biome is sticking when leaving an instanced level
-
Add ProtectiveRocks for Ape Lair in Strange Troop mission as a separate actor so they don't contibute to taking damage
-
Committing Missing Files that where not reconsiled after working offline, this should fix the build
-
IM_A - Removing Search Area and Setting up ECHO Device Tracker to find the base
-
IM_A - Swapping Search Area for Echo Device Tracking and adjusted quest to mention the beacon number to follow
-
Snow Slug and Icy Mammoth now both have a small amount of armor and have a chance to freeze with attacks, removed stats from snowslug epic creature and moved them into base creature
-
Adding snow slug armor growth curve
-
Removing GH which are no longer present in the IM Campaign
-
Adding Armor Health Bar to Creature In World Widgets (disabled as widget required to finish is checked out)
-
Small Adjustments to In World Creature Health Bars to Match Epic Creature Health Bars
-
Setup new Hunt Flow for GH_IM
-
Setup Missions and Pass on Difficulty & Tech Level for GH_IM
-
Quick Pass on Mission Descriptons for GH_IM
-
World Spawn Ice Mammoths are now Aggressive by default
-
Adjusted World Spawn Ice Mammoth Stats, Adding Frost Damage & Chance to Freeze
-
Added new Recovery Beacon enteries for all IM missions where appliciable
-
IM_01 - Added Extra Step to Locate a Storage site after finding dead prospectors, added new step where you have to fight an ice mammoth, adding new notes where appropriate
-
IM_01 - Adjusted Researcher Avery so they have an encampment
-
IM_01 - Shifting Quest to be in the southern arctic of Prometheus rather than the northern as it is now the first quest
-
Fixed Roots of BPQ IM_Researchers 1/2/3 as they where scaled and throwing all things spawned by them off
-
IM_01 - Rebuild storage container in the new location as it has shifted
-
Adding Map Icons for different prospector colours and beacon coolours
-
IM_01 - Removed Reward Step as it is no longer required
-
IM_01 - Viscids and Mammoths now guard and area and will instantly agro to anyone who enters that area
-
IM_01 - Complete and playable
-
Cliff and Landscape Pass in Swamp, Purple/Orange Quad, Elysium
-
Added 3 variations with growth and death states for HRB_Truffle_Plant
-
Elysium - foliage and decal painting, cliff placement in geothermal, red quad
-
adjusted scale settings on slope rock FTs
-
Rock Golem gauntlets should no longer grant xp when hitting rocks and voxels
-
Resave modifier and quest marker changes for Ape_G base and alterations hiding
-
Ape_G setup base and set dressing, cage pending audio
-
Fixed non-item containers showing alteration text when no alterations were present
-
Cliff and Landscape Pass in Swamp, Purple/Orange Quad, Elysium
-
Fixed visual for garganutan blood trail and adjusted material settings for the blood decal
-
Implemented Biofuel Fireplace assets, pending some VFX?
-
Updated fireplace assets so they're childs of their respective base fireplace assets, this allows easier maintenence of their functionality
-
Fixed issues in code to match coding standards
-
Removed 'auto' usage in iterating over alterations
-
Changed !( x == y) to x != y. due to generated code not allowing != operations for alterations enum
-
Added material variant for the Enzyme cannon arm to match the enzyme propagation unit. Added DMs for the enzyme propagation unit and enzyme cannon arm
-
Changing the beep of the mines to differentiate more between the beep on one of the hand held devices
-
Elysium - foliage and decal painting, cliff placement in geothermal, red quad
-
Ape/Golem spawners can now only be damaged with pickaxes
-
Updated tooltip on Ape/Golem spawners to mention that they only take mining damage
-
Apes/Golems now spawn tethered to their dens, and will prefer to stick around them instead of walking off into the abyss
-
Added ability for IcarusGOAPMoveToActor to use custom acceptance radius
-
Added the art assets for the enzyme propagation unit
-
Adding turret destroy audio and item audio data table setup so that the destroy audio is more obvious. This helps inform the player they have destroyed enemy turrets more obviously
-
Add Icebreaker to NE mountain on Frostfall
-
FTs for temp truffles (I forgot about this last week)
-
Added textures and material for Brick_Stone Signs
-
Added DMs for Weapon Rack
-
Adjustments to ape cage audio and attempting to play audio more consistently within BP
-
Elysium - foliage and decal painting, cliff placement in geothermal, red quad
-
Fixed a few typos in quest steps and items
-
Committing bp changes for previous commit with ape mission cage
-
Adding cage rattle - bang, small med and large for ape mission. Also adding reverbed vocals for ape as its in the cage so it feels appropriate. To further adjust in mission
-
Fixed skinning issue for CHA_MAL_ARM_Sand_Chest
-
RG_C2: Update objective dens to only respawn if you don't meet the requirements, but have a shorter respawn time
-
RG_C2: Fix hint text for taxidermy knife being always visible
-
Fix warning in logs about titlescreen camera
-
Small adjustment to search dead miner audio to make it slightly more subtle
-
IM_A2 - Adding base for quest, hooking up to faction mission so mission can be triggered
-
IM_A2 - Adding Tags for quest locations for spawning
-
IM_A2 - Adding Logic for 3 different experimental creatures, setup, spawning, stats and world locations
-
IM_A2 - Setting up Quest Marker Locations for the 3 experiments and 2 machines
-
IM_C2 - fixing issue where Mammoth Boss would still chase players after being hit and completing the quest
-
Armor Bars are now visible if the creature has armor and the talent / stat to show health bars
-
Fixed issue in actor state where when max armor was set, this wasn't triggering a refresh in the armor updated events, meaning on intial setup of the armor bar widget the armor bar would appear empty when it was full
-
Updated CHA_MAL_ARM Sand SK meshes
-
Tweaked IM_C2's EQS so that it doesn't spawn horde NPCs near the bottom of the cliff
-
Added updated armour stand skeletal mesh to deployable
-
Added interact on armour stand that lets player quick-swap their currently equipped armour for what's on the stand
-
IM_C - Added Step to Craft and ECHO device
-
IM_C - Removed Search Area and Added Recovery Beacon Tracking to find the base instead
-
Updating Generic quest text that mentioned the ECHO device was craftable at the Fabricator instead of machining bench
-
Reworked IM_C2/3 into one quest
-
IM_C2 - You now have to upgrade / prepare defences, then craft the modified EDS ammo & an EPU, then Place activate and trigger the EPU, once complete the Boss will spawn, you need to then weaken the boss, then hit it with the modified EDS ammo to complete the quest
-
Adding new EPU deployable setup
-
Fixing issue with Snow Viscid & Mammoth trophies where not feature locked out
-
IM_C2 - Adding Session Flags for the EPU
-
IM_C2 - Adjusted Location where IM Spawns and Force Argo the Boss
-
IM_C - Added new final Step which involves the unlocking and crafting of EDS ammo
-
IM_C - The EDS round Account Flag is now also granted on mission complete for late joiners if they aren't present during the 'Craft EDS' quest step
-
IM_B - Locations are now found via the ECHO Device, removed search area's and Hint step which requires you to go back to previous step
-
IM_B - Added Deliver Step for Collected Digested Enzymes and Frozen Mammoth Sample
-
Added Common Quest for Finding a Location Via an ECHO Device and adding a map marker when the players enter the area as well as allowing subquests to run after this point
-
Changed names for Alpha/Beta/Gamma in Recovery Beacons table so they can be reused easily and swapped to use new map markers
-
Fixing Collectable notes present in IM_O1 and IM_B
-
Fixing prebuilt structure in IM_B to use the correct note for the quest
-
IM_B - reduced the number of base viscid spawns before scaling
-
IM_B - Adjusted move to location steps as they where not needed, removed quest enteries and blueprints
-
IM_B Viscids now trigger immediatly when players enter their area
-
Adding quest stat to research materials in IM_A
-
Adjusting IM_A so the ECHO device is now used instead of a search area
-
Adding missing gameplay tag that was preventing IM_0 from being playable
-
Added Garlic plant, including 3 wild variants, 5 growth stages and dead stage, including all FTs, BPs and data table entries
-
Added Snow Mammoth and Snow Viscid trophies setups
-
GH_RG_C2: Cleaned up search areas once each step is complete
-
Elysium - foliage and decal painting in geothermal, testing prickly pear and truffle in desert, red+yellow quads
-
Elysium - tweaks to slope rock textures and material
-
Added temp Prickly Pear assets + FTs
-
RG_F: Update briefing text
-
Updated DEP_Weapon_Rack textures and static mesh
-
Updated CRYSTAL Shovel crafting to be based on the shovel tag, rather than specific item
-
Added a generic craft quest for an array of items, instead of a single item
-
Fixed invalid instigator log spam when turrets fired
-
Added SandArmor item setups
-
Added first pass 3RD, 1ST CHA_MAL_ARM_Sand, ITM_Backpack_Sand, SK meshes, materials and textures
-
Update tooling to find buried voxels. Auto select text when updating location in WorldManager tool
-
Elysium - foliage and decal painting, cliff placement in geothermal, red quad
-
IM_D2 - Setting up new Mission Flow
-
IM_D2 - Setting up Enzyme Propagation Hub item for the quest
-
IM_D2 - Creating prebuilt structure for IM_D2 and connecting wires to follow during the quest
-
IM_D2 - Setting up Area Stability logic for spawning and applying alterations
-
IM_D2 - Adjusting and adding talents for the Enzyme Elixir (now called Luriform Serum) can now be unlocked and account flag is granted during the quest
-
IM_D2 - Is now playable - but missing some extra spawning and final touches
-
IM_A2 - Adjusting Objective Text to make it clearer
-
IM_A2 - Mission now has heavy storms in the arctic regions while the machines are active
-
IM_A2 - Mission now has creatures that spawn with the ice mutation modifier while the machines are active
-
Reparented and created a new base class for quests that involve moving to a location and doing something, so map markers can be added by default to allow for reuse
-
Adding ability to retrieve multiple deployables of the same class from the prebuild structure class after spawned and built
-
IM_A2 - Adding the enzyme propagation units, their defences and their spawn locations
-
IM_A2 - Setting up remaining quest steps so the quest is playable to completion
-
IM_A2 - Adjusting Enzyme Propagation Unit to add effects and splitting world version from craftable version
-
Adding Great Hunt feature to some recipes in GH
-
Adding Snow Slug and Ice Mammoth Icons for Vestiges and Trophies
-
Adding Icon and Mesh for the Enzyme Propogation Unit
-
IM_O1 - Ajusting Quest Objectives to Mention using the HEAL device to Stabilise an NPC
-
Updated skinning on DEP_Armor_Stand_T2
-
Added additional larger caps for Electric and Gas Fireplaces, with rigs and animations for the Electric Caps
-
IM_C2 - Updating Quest Step for Activate as the World Object changed
-
IM_D - Adding basic lights to cage
-
IM_D - Adding Rimetusk run away event to the IM_D quest
-
IM_D - Setting up new base with caged animals, adding new map markers and quest queries where appropriate
-
IM_D / D2 / A2 - Attempting to fix issue with Enzyme Disperal Units
-
IM_D2 - Adding Special Ice Bat Spawners / Nests for the Mission
-
IM_D2 - Adding quest markers for Ice Bat Spawners
-
IM_D2 - Adding 2x Creature Spawners at each Enzyme Propagation Unit to help draw players to that area
-
IM_D2 - Adding large epic creature spawners at base of Enzyme Propagation Hub to help draw players to that area
-
IM_D2 - Removing Extra un-nesseary particle systems from the Enzyme Disperser and Hub
-
Added Anchored GOAP motovation, goal and actions for the swamp bird
-
World Spawn Enzyme Dispersers no longer attract animals by default
-
Dynamic Great Hunt den spawns now rotate to fit terrain better when spawning
-
Great Hunt faction mission den NPCs now only inherit yaw from their spawner
-
Putting limits to how many voices some audio events could play at once and setting to virtualize to potentially help an issue with a prospect
-
Cliff and Landscape Pass in Swamp, Purple/Orange Quad, Elysium
-
Elysium - foliage and decal painting, cliff placement in geothermal, red quad
-
Added HRB_Onion with all growth stages and 3 wild variants, including all SMs, FTs, BPs, textures, materials and data table entries
-
Added flowers to garlic plant, updating all SMs, textures and materials
-
Fix potential double up of rewards on Ape_B final boss
-
Adding audio occlusion for when an ape is banging its cage to account for when a player is inside
-
Small adjustments to the volumes and spacializer settings of the trapped ape. Also adjusted delay after you kill the ape to give space
-
Reduced refraction on IM D mission explosions and added a scalability limit to number of spawned systems to improve performance
-
Volume and spacial balance of the sonic device for better audibility in environment. Adjustment to sandworm to better balance for playing not just as a boss
-
Increased Garganutan Jr health
-
Adding additional lines for missions. Audio, events and dialogue table entries
-
Added support for customising armour stand mannequin pose
-
Tweaks to armour stand inventory screen
-
Added Landmine VFX for Eletric and Fire and implemented vfx for all other landmine elements
-
Resave socket position on electric fireplace
-
Add setup for electric fireplace and initial setup for clay brick fireplace
-
Added art assets for the handheld ECHO scanning device
-
Adding audio for slotting a weapon on the weapon rack. Audio, event and BP Imp
-
APE_G: Add cage collision and destruction
-
Adding recovery beacon click audio when changing between targets. Event and BP Imp
-
Creature spawners that only take damage from pickaxes now show a pickaxe required icon
-
RG_A: Update helper text
-
Added WIP mesh, materials and BP for Snow Viscid den
-
Adding hang armor audio, event and BP imp. Also adjusting cage mission timer to have bangs between 5 and 10 seconds instead of 3 and 5 to avoid becoming too audibly repetitive
-
GH_Ape_C: Added small base, require shelter for interact quest
-
Ape Research equipment now requires shelter to play the interact animation
-
Update CT_CreatureSpawner to support preview meshes with multiple material slots
-
GH_Ape_O2: Fix progress percentage and dialogue trigger
-
Update ape cage shake triggers
-
Adding audio for when the ape eats what is given to it in the mission cage
-
Increasing the range of the turrets audio fire for better audible recognition of whats happening when one is firing at you
-
Setting more audio limits to a few events, setting to virtualize. Adding missing occlusion tick box from audio sources that didnt have it for creatures. Saving profile of broken map for further investigation
-
Added physical material to the enzyme propagation units
-
Adding a custom quest function where you can sepcify the lifetime of an object and turn its recorder off when cleaning up
-
Adding Armor Stand Icon, Blueprint, Recipe and Description
-
IM_O3 - Adjusting Quest so you now have to kill 2 Enzymes Enhanced Mammoths that players track with the Echo Device
-
IM_O3 - Adding New Quest Step where players need to kill creatures and obtain their biotags and deliver to a droppod
-
IM_Campaign - Ensure that whenever the player is asked to craft an ECHO device the quest step grants them the accout flag
-
IM_D2 - Granting the Account flag for the Luriform Serum on the craft step
-
IM_D2 - Fixing issue where Luriform Serum was craftable without the required Blueprint
-
IM_D2 - Adding Implementation of Enzyme Elixir to Draw Enzyme-Enhanced Creatures to the Player
-
IM_A - Adjusting Mine Locations at the base and spread out, mines will no longer go off while in the building
-
IM_D - Adding Landmines and Stocking Turrets with Ammo
-
Landmines now stack to 20 (they used to not stack at all)
-
IM_D - Landmines will no longer trigger while inside the base
-
IM_D - Adding lights to the Ice Mammoth Cage and small location adjustments to meshes
-
Setting up Echo device to use new mesh & icon
-
Retaking all scanner item icons as they where inconsistent
-
IM_D - Mission now requires the use of an ECHO Device to find the Lab
-
IM_D - Adjusted mission to use a beacon & Orbital Laser instead of an explosive
-
IM_D - Tidying up timings on explosions, IM Spawn and Particle Effect
-
Added WIP fur and eye cornea shader for creatures
-
UX readability pass on mission widget. Should now be more readable in majority of lighting conditions, especially improved in the arctic. Add info about keybinding to toggle widget visibility
-
DamageAllAI cheat now kills worms and anything under the FactionBoss base class
-
Changed button hover states and animations, fixed buttons shifting issues, wrapped text for item display images, replaced world boss images
-
Cliff and Landscape Pass in Swamp, Purple/Orange Quad, Elysium
-
Added art assets for the wild and crop versions of the prickly pear plant
-
Update quest interface to mention campaign instead of operation, when undertaking great hunts
-
Update Highlightable entry for Exotic Shards actor
-
Adding additional 'Large' widget version for ranch gates
-
Ape_E: Remove map icon from deploy step, as it is already on the location step
-
Added foliage types and BPs for the prickly pear. Added FTs and BPs to the FLOD data table. Added growth stages to the farming data table
-
Adding generic hurt prospector loop audio, event and adding to NPC for mission. Can be swapped out as needed
-
|Elysium - voxel placement, foliage and mesh polish in Geothermal, red quad
-
Adding all new dialogue lines for ape missions. Adding audio events, and data table setups
-
Added static and destructible meshes for GH spawner destruction effects
-
Move keybind element to left side of Mission Objectives widget instead of right
-
Ape_C: Fix shelter check on research equipment
-
Update electric chimney to stop/start when the fireplace is on
-
Add half height chimneys to biofuel and electric fireplaces
-
Ape_F: Fix creature count not showing for clients
-
Fixed reference in the FLOD data table. Added foliage overlap collision on the prickly pears
-
Update CFMED001 prefab cave volume to be tighter to interior bounds to prevent cave pushing outwards too far and causing unintended overlaps outside
-
Adding electric and gas fireplace open and close audio, event and notify
-
Fine tune and adjustments to ape sonic device start so it ignores instant flashes of start - stops
-
Fix Ape_E_Defend logic re-activating BPQC spawners after they had been deactivated on quest end. Add in WIP logic (unhooked) to shutdown transmitter automatically on quest end. Deactivate both spawners when players aren't near
-
Cliff and Landscape Pass in Swamp, Purple/Orange Quad, Elysium
-
Ape_D2: Fix kill quest wording
-
Fix snow mammoth head loot
-
Fur cards WIP shader adjustments for Alpha Wolf and cornea shader
-
Adding generic drill arrow destroy rock audio and event
-
Elysium - adjusted material settings and placement of stick trees in Geothermal, red quad
-
Added animation, skeletal and static meshes for spawner hole blocker
-
Increasing intensity of the gas can gas release audio for better understanding of whats happening
-
Fixed up asset reference in ShopPanel UMG
-
Added package flag locking to Buy button on WeaponInfo umg
-
Created a unified Buy button umg for use in Biolab UMGs
-
Added foliage types and BPs for the wild kumara plants. added the FTs and BPs to the Flod data table
-
Added wild Kumara variant art assets. Updated existing kumara growth stages with the texture layout that includes the wild variants
-
Misc updates to Ape mission text
-
Can no longer individually highlight meshes on RG & Ape spawners
-
Elysium - mesh, decals, foliage rocks in desert to geothermal transition, red+yellow quads
-
Fixed Ape_B and Ape_G missions not spawning a correctly initialised juvenile ape character
-
Fixed Ape_B issue where Sonic Device was spawning in simulated state and falling beneath the terrain
-
Made Ape_B juvenile variant a subclass of standard juvenile ape
-
Created a new AISetup for Ape_B variant of juvenile ape
-
Removed old Ape_B juvenile variant BP class
-
Adding loop audio for gas and electric furnaces
-
Add a 'tink' sound effect hook for drill arrows first hit
-
Removed debug logic from EnvQueryContext_BB_AnchorTarget
-
Elysium - added kumara, general foliage and landscape polish in geothermal, red quad
-
Cliff and Landscape Pass in Swamp, Purple/Orange Quad, Elysium
-
Fixed issue with T2 armour stand where backpack wasn't being equipped correctly
-
Halved additional health added to Den spawners based on difficulty level
-
Spawner den creature count, spawn time, health, npc level now all have their scaling rules exposed
-
Spawner dens now have their creature spawn count limits removed if set to 0
-
Small adjustment to LW ICe Mam Sledge to reduce debris audio for general hits
-
Adding audio for when a drill arrow drills rocks
-
Adding more appropriate deploy audio sounds for the new and some existing chimneys. Adjusted volume of gas chimeny close to better match others
-
Ape_D: Quest adjustments for map area and objectives
-
Fine tunes and balance pass of fireplace gas opening and closing audio. Also reducing distance slightly of internal shutter audio to accomodate for lower play number to avoid harsh dropouts between shutters. Tidier internal audio
-
IM_O2 - Fixing the build data table validation caused by the IM_O2 rework
-
IM_FINAL - Chaning map marker to be the use of an ECHO device for the Final Rimetusk mission so it fits in with the theme of the campaign
-
IM_O2 - Reworking mission so you find and capture a vesper, perform experiments on it and then release back into the wild, mission is playable
-
IM_O2 - Adding Neurotoxin, Vesper Cage and Virus items as well as associated recipes, icons, stats and alterations
-
IM_O1 - Ensured any time we ask the player to craft a medical device, we grant the account flag to all players
-
Adding Manual function to new Deployable Manual base class to turn/force the device off
-
APE_E - Adjusting Sonic Device to use new base class so it requires user interaction to active and turns off after the quest has ended
-
Adding a new simple base class for consumer that do not automatically turn on and require used input to run
-
Converting Enzyme Disperser over to use the new simple base class & fixing up associated quests
-
Adjusted M_GH_GolemSpawner_Hole_Blocker to remove moving texture when mesh is animating
-
Added new item display images, fixed box stretching, map titles are now hooked up, changed hover animation on other regions hunt
-
Added missing occlusion tick boxes for the slugs to enable audio occlusion on all animations
-
Drill arrows now tunnel through (FISM) rocks, leaving the resources in world for player to collect
-
Cliff and Landscape Pass in Swamp, Purple/Orange Quad, Elysium
