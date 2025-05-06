 Skip to content

6 May 2025 Build 18355214
Update notes via Steam Community

1.Fixed an issue where key bindings could not be set in certain scenes.
2.Resolved conflicts when binding multiple keys simultaneously.
3.Added English translations for key binding settings.

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bitSimplified Chinese Depot 3555351
