Edit/Delete Buttons Added for Original Characters

You can now edit or delete your original characters (excluding status, attribute, and type).



Save Data Format Fixed

This is a behind-the-scenes change, but the method of saving data has been updated.

Previously, due to the way Assets were used, there was a chance save data could be lost.

With this update, save data should no longer be deleted.

If you encounter any issues such as unexpected data deletion, please let us know.

Thank you for your continued support of VTBattle!