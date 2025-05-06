 Skip to content

6 May 2025 Build 18355184 Edited 6 May 2025 – 06:09:09 UTC by Wendy Share
Edit/Delete Buttons Added for Original Characters
You can now edit or delete your original characters (excluding status, attribute, and type).

Save Data Format Fixed
This is a behind-the-scenes change, but the method of saving data has been updated.
Previously, due to the way Assets were used, there was a chance save data could be lost.
With this update, save data should no longer be deleted.
If you encounter any issues such as unexpected data deletion, please let us know.

Thank you for your continued support of VTBattle!

