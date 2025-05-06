Added more lore and story to the game!

Cutscene for completing Hour 4 was added!

Cutscene for completing Hour 5 was added!

A few more hidden items added to the game!

Achievements were added!

Achievements for completing hours 1-5

Achievement for completing the extreme hour 6

A hidden achievement was added...

Other improvements!

Some sound issues were fixed

Order of the game and hours were changed

Credits were changed to reflect those who helped put this game together

We hear your feedback and want to add more, stay tuned as we endeavor to improve on our first game!