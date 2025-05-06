Changes:

Reduced damage on fall. From now on, falling from moderate height will cause percent-based damage, meaning you will never die. Falling from high ground will still cause full damage.

Reworked on-screen hit indicators.

Introducing a new feature for melee weapons—meant to inspire more close combat.

Each melee weapon now has a chance to trigger the Carnage STATUS (STATUS is the internal name for special effects applied to the player or enemies).

While Carnage STATUS is active:

All melee damage is multiplied by 3

Incoming damage to the player is reduced by half

Each additional kill will give you an extra 5 seconds to be spent in this exciting condition

Grenades: Collision is now disabled for the first few milliseconds after throwing to prevent them from hitting nearby walls. This should make usage feel less stressful.

Added motion blur option in video settings

Added rifle grenades as a special skill (first iteration) Sadly, you may need to restart the game to make it available

Added a new video setting and started shifting toward custom graphic presets

Enemies have stamina now, meaning some cooldown between their melee attacks

Melee damage to destructible increased

Melee System – Big Update

Significant visual and mechanical improvements.

You can now counter enemy melee attacks with proper timing—still needs balancing, but it can save you in close combat!

Also added a bleeding system, applied to enemies hit by melee weapons.