Changes:
Reduced damage on fall. From now on, falling from moderate height will cause percent-based damage, meaning you will never die. Falling from high ground will still cause full damage.
Reworked on-screen hit indicators.
Introducing a new feature for melee weapons—meant to inspire more close combat.
Each melee weapon now has a chance to trigger the Carnage STATUS (STATUS is the internal name for special effects applied to the player or enemies).
While Carnage STATUS is active:
All melee damage is multiplied by 3
Incoming damage to the player is reduced by half
Each additional kill will give you an extra 5 seconds to be spent in this exciting condition
Grenades: Collision is now disabled for the first few milliseconds after throwing to prevent them from hitting nearby walls. This should make usage feel less stressful.
Added motion blur option in video settings
Added rifle grenades as a special skill (first iteration) Sadly, you may need to restart the game to make it available
Added a new video setting and started shifting toward custom graphic presets
Enemies have stamina now, meaning some cooldown between their melee attacks
Melee damage to destructible increased
Melee System – Big Update
Significant visual and mechanical improvements.
You can now counter enemy melee attacks with proper timing—still needs balancing, but it can save you in close combat!
Also added a bleeding system, applied to enemies hit by melee weapons.
Grenade Mechanic Rework
No need to hold G anymore. Tap once to equip as a weapon, and it will deactivate after throwing or pressing G again.
