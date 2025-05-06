 Skip to content

6 May 2025
Update notes

Changes:

  • Reduced damage on fall. From now on, falling from moderate height will cause percent-based damage, meaning you will never die. Falling from high ground will still cause full damage.

  • Reworked on-screen hit indicators.

  • Introducing a new feature for melee weapons—meant to inspire more close combat.
    Each melee weapon now has a chance to trigger the Carnage STATUS (STATUS is the internal name for special effects applied to the player or enemies).
    While Carnage STATUS is active:
    All melee damage is multiplied by 3
    Incoming damage to the player is reduced by half
    Each additional kill will give you an extra 5 seconds to be spent in this exciting condition

  • Grenades: Collision is now disabled for the first few milliseconds after throwing to prevent them from hitting nearby walls. This should make usage feel less stressful.

  • Added motion blur option in video settings

  • Added rifle grenades as a special skill (first iteration) Sadly, you may need to restart the game to make it available

  • Added a new video setting and started shifting toward custom graphic presets

  • Enemies have stamina now, meaning some cooldown between their melee attacks

  • Melee damage to destructible increased

  • Melee System – Big Update
    Significant visual and mechanical improvements.
    You can now counter enemy melee attacks with proper timing—still needs balancing, but it can save you in close combat!
    Also added a bleeding system, applied to enemies hit by melee weapons.

  • Grenade Mechanic Rework
    No need to hold G anymore. Tap once to equip as a weapon, and it will deactivate after throwing or pressing G again.

