I’ve updated the visual side of the game: improved color correction and added post-processing effects. Digging is now even more enjoyable. Check it out and let me know what you think!
Graphics Update: Color Correction and Post-Processing
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows 64-bit Depot 3612622
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update