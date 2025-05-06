SimPlayer paladins were playing at a disadvantage. User reports have hinted at that, but I've found the cause!
Here's what's going live:
-
Fixed a bug where treasure maps could be interrupted and lost by targeting someone far away
-
Fixed a bug that caused SimPlayers to not gain the benefit they should from blocking
-
Adjusted SimPlayer Arcanists to have better aggro management against high level targets
-if target is > 4 levels above SimPlayer, do not use major damage spells until it is at <95% life
-SimPlayers will still apply status effects, taunts, etc
-Brian
