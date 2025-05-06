 Skip to content

6 May 2025
Update notes via Steam Community

SimPlayer paladins were playing at a disadvantage. User reports have hinted at that, but I've found the cause!

Here's what's going live:

  • Fixed a bug where treasure maps could be interrupted and lost by targeting someone far away

  • Fixed a bug that caused SimPlayers to not gain the benefit they should from blocking

  • Adjusted SimPlayer Arcanists to have better aggro management against high level targets
    -if target is > 4 levels above SimPlayer, do not use major damage spells until it is at <95% life
    -SimPlayers will still apply status effects, taunts, etc

-Brian

