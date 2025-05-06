Hello Tricksters!

Get ready to connect with a whole new group of players! Today, Trivia Tricks launches on macOS with full cross-play support!

A native Mac version of both Trivia Tricks and the Trivia Tricks Friend Pass are now available for download on Steam! The Mac release includes all the features you would expect from Trivia Tricks, including custom Workshop packs and Twitch Integration.

It doesn't matter if your friends are on Mac, Windows or Linux (including Steam Deck) as everyone can now play Trivia Tricks together seamlessly. This includes full cross-play support for Friend Pass, bringing more friends together for free!

We’re continuing to investigate the possibility of getting Trivia Tricks ported to more platforms, so stay tuned!



We're also excited to announce our next update, launching on May 23rd, which will bring a much-requested feature to Workshop packs... support for animated GIFs!

From today, you can start adding GIFs to your custom question packs to see how they look using the Workshop Preview menu. We still have some optimization to do before they can be used in-game, so these packs can't be uploaded until May 23rd, but you can start creating yours in preparation for the big day!

We can't wait to see what you'll create!

Do consider leaving an honest Steam Review letting us know what you think about the game. This helps Trivia Tricks to find more quiz heads on Steam. Thanks for all your support!