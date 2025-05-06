Hello Tricksters!
Get ready to connect with a whole new group of players! Today, Trivia Tricks launches on macOS with full cross-play support!
A native Mac version of both Trivia Tricks and the Trivia Tricks Friend Pass are now available for download on Steam! The Mac release includes all the features you would expect from Trivia Tricks, including custom Workshop packs and Twitch Integration.
It doesn't matter if your friends are on Mac, Windows or Linux (including Steam Deck) as everyone can now play Trivia Tricks together seamlessly. This includes full cross-play support for Friend Pass, bringing more friends together for free!
We’re continuing to investigate the possibility of getting Trivia Tricks ported to more platforms, so stay tuned!
We're also excited to announce our next update, launching on May 23rd, which will bring a much-requested feature to Workshop packs... support for animated GIFs!
From today, you can start adding GIFs to your custom question packs to see how they look using the Workshop Preview menu. We still have some optimization to do before they can be used in-game, so these packs can't be uploaded until May 23rd, but you can start creating yours in preparation for the big day!
We can't wait to see what you'll create!
Do consider leaving an honest Steam Review letting us know what you think about the game. This helps Trivia Tricks to find more quiz heads on Steam. Thanks for all your support!
-
Trivia Tricks and Trivia Tricks Friend Pass are now available on macOS!
-
Mac users can play with Windows and Linux users with seamless cross-play. This includes cross-platform Friend Pass!
-
Trivia Tricks is compatible with Apple Silicon devices, all the way back to the Apple M1 from 2020!
-
Added support for GIFs, MP4s and WebPs in the Workshop Preview menu, although they cannot be uploaded yet.
-
Start creating your packs today ready for launch on the 23rd!
-
Updated the ExampleWorkshop file to a version that contains an example of an animated question.
-
Added a handful of new questions to the base game categories.
-
Fixed an issue where the 'Start' button wouldn't open the menu on Steam Deck and Linux.
-
Fixed an issue where, when a game is beginning and the download of Workshop packs was cancelled, any local players would incorrectly have their state set to 'unready'.
-
Fixed an issue where the 'default resolutions' we load in the options menu (720p, 1080p, etc) weren't always available.
-
Improved clarity on some of the written instructions in the Twitch Integration menus.
-
Improved clarity on the written instructions telling players to use a keyboard rather than a mouse if other players can see their answers (Twitch, local or remote play). This instruction will now only dismiss once the player has used the keyboard.
-
Fixed some typos and cleaned up the wording on a variety of questions. Thanks to all of you who took the time to report these to us directly!
-
Placed 2025 copyright on the title screen (for real this time!!)
Changed files in this update