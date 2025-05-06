This patch brings several quality-of-life improvements and overall difficulty adjustments.
Update Highlights
Post-run Statistics
→ After defeating all bosses, you can now view detailed statistics such as expedition time and number of battles.
Character Details
→ When selecting a character, you can now view their background story.
Relic Rarity Display
→ Relics now show their rarity, making strategic choices more meaningful.
Enemy Skill Information
→ Enemy skill information is now displayed during battles, enabling more refined strategies.
Bug Fixes
→ Various bugs have been fixed to provide a more stable gameplay experience.
Overall Difficulty Adjustments
→ The overall difficulty has been lowered so more players can reach the end.
→ AoE skills now have a usage limit.
→ Enemy damage has been slightly reduced.
We look forward to your continued feedback, and we hope you enjoy the game!
The Dev Team
