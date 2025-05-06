 Skip to content

6 May 2025 Build 18354671 Edited 6 May 2025 – 06:09:08 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

This patch brings several quality-of-life improvements and overall difficulty adjustments.

Update Highlights

Post-run Statistics
→ After defeating all bosses, you can now view detailed statistics such as expedition time and number of battles.

Character Details
→ When selecting a character, you can now view their background story.

Relic Rarity Display
→ Relics now show their rarity, making strategic choices more meaningful.

Enemy Skill Information
→ Enemy skill information is now displayed during battles, enabling more refined strategies.

Bug Fixes
→ Various bugs have been fixed to provide a more stable gameplay experience.

Overall Difficulty Adjustments
→ The overall difficulty has been lowered so more players can reach the end.
→ AoE skills now have a usage limit.
→ Enemy damage has been slightly reduced.

We look forward to your continued feedback, and we hope you enjoy the game!

The Dev Team

