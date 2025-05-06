Thanks so much for all your feedback so far on our v2.50 update. I've addressed most of the issues you reported over the weekend and will continue reading feedback and making adjustments.

Fixed bug where Traditional Mode wasn't working for Novice, Advanced and Hardcore difficulties (only on Descent).

Fixed bug where Traveling Salesman did not start with 1000 shop gold as he was supposed to.

Fixed bug where entering map areas containing Alchemy Tables was throwing a continuous exception because the Alchemy Table necessary for the encounter was being bulldozed by the dirt road running through the map. These spaces are now flagged as protected so that the Alchemy Table is no longer removed.

Fixed bug where the demo version of Abalon was still using the old procedural curation algorithm and thus populating the dungeon with encounters that are incompatible with the dungeon and resulted in exceptions being thrown.

Fixed bug where Spider Capture encounter in the Steam Demo threw exception when attempting to enter. This encounter was not intended to spawn, but if has already, it will now work correctly.

Fixed bug where the prompt header for shop was overlapping with the shopkeeper gold in desktop layout. Moved the shopkeeper gold UI to the bottom of screen to prevent overlap.

Fixed bug where shop header was not displaying correctly for Turkish (again) - thanks Excolion!

Fixed bug with translation on the Cursed Coin. This ability changed from previous versions: "The last enemy defeated drops 60 gold" to "Defeated Elites drop 180 gold. Excludes Nemesis".

Fixed bug where players returning to Abalon from older saved world versions could trigger errors when attempting to spawn an encounter that included a guardian.

Fixed bug where fast traveling to certain rooms resulted in exception being thrown.

Fixed bug where lore scrolls could be lost when the early level encounter protection system swaps a fate encounter with a minion encounter that has lore because the lore wasn't be transferred to the new map. (Thanks SpoopyLog)

Fixed bug where lore scrolls could be hidden on minion or elite encounters that are truncated due to other minion/elite encounters being available in other worlds and/or because the Sandpit Arena replaces one of the minion encounters. Additionally, any scrolls that were missing (due to a bug) will now be re-hidden at a new location inside a barrel or crate that is regenerated if necessary. (Thanks Sinzar)

Balance Dreadnought armor no longer applies the "Dreadnought" and "Demon" unit types to the character wearing it.

Balance Wizard Hat no longer has the "Mage" attribute required so that any character can use it.

Fixed bug where AI sync error resulted from ambush encounters not being cleared and the AI therefore not having access to the ambush encounter traits.

Balance Ambush status on ambush encounters will no longer be cleared from the map when retreating. Instead, enemies of ambush maps will convert back into neutral so that the map can be setup as an ambush once again when the player returns to it.

Fixed bug where disposed unitViews could still attempt to updateStatusEffects throwing an exception.

Fixed bug where a status bug could occur specifically for players with a numerical based username. (Thanks 552760268)

Fixed bug where Yellowjackets in Yellowjacket Nest encounter could spawn outside of the playable map area.

Fixed bug where attacking a barrel on the outskirts of a Yellowjacket Nest encounter, then entering the map, could result in the playable map area being reduced to a 5x5 grid around the player's hero, guardians running away, and numerous sync errors occurring. (Thanks KagitarShadowscale)

Balance Adjusted the new Yellowjacket Nest encounter so that it now spawns a maximum number of waves (3-5) based on the current chapter (1-3). The number of waves defeated is preserved even if you retreat. (Thanks sugabuns and ink)

Fixed bug where AI sync error could occur when attempting to free a captured unit during a guardian rescue event. (Thanks Sinzar)

Balance Adjusted the "No equipment removal" during battle so that weapons are excluded. You can now unequip weapons without having to swap. (Thanks Rhubarb314)

Fixed bug where Hellhound puppy was always fetching the same card instead of different cards. (Thanks ThoughtfulToffee and BenLagging)