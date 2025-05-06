 Skip to content

6 May 2025 Build 18354374 Edited 6 May 2025 – 03:59:04 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

  • Added missing localization for a few underwear pieces

  • Fixed a dialogue scene between Alicia and Robin that could trigger for other characters as well, thus causing a crash

  • Fixed Celine's shirt not fitting with the armbinder

  • Fixed the talking animation sometimes going faster than intended

