-
Added missing localization for a few underwear pieces
-
Fixed a dialogue scene between Alicia and Robin that could trigger for other characters as well, thus causing a crash
-
Fixed Celine's shirt not fitting with the armbinder
-
Fixed the talking animation sometimes going faster than intended
Patch 2.1.3
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows Bonds Depot Windows Depot 955402
- Loading history…
macOS Bonds Depot Mac Depot 955403
- Loading history…
Linux Bonds Depot Linux Depot 955404
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update