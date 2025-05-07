This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Thank you everyone who participated in the Rome 2100AD Challenge by submitting and voting on their favorites in the Dystopika Discord.

This week's selected highlights were submissions by: rogler, peΛce and Xander (Matt's pick).

Community Challenge: Festival of Neon

It’s that time of year again. With summer on the horizon, millions are preparing to travel the world and visit new places during their summer vacation, and our city’s corporate executives are ready to deliver!

After a year of declining revenue, the travel season is expected to bring a record-breaking surge in tourism. In response, the city’s largest corporations have come together to launch the Festival of Neon, a city-wide campaign turning the city center into an entertainment and shopping hub, featuring beautiful neon displays and signage that lights up the night sky.

Don’t miss the highlight of the festival, a parade of neon-lit floats crafted by the biggest names in tech, fashion, and media.

Submissions

To learn more about the challenges and how to submit, please swing by our Discord. Submissions will be open until May 21st in the #dys_challenges channel.

(Cover image credit: Mizanur Rahman, Unsplash)