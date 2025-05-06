Hi all! Thank you all for your support, and thank you for playing Skin Deep. Here are further fixes in this Hotfix02 update:

Crash: Wiregrenade

The wiregrenade weapon had a bug in its save-load system.

The wiregrenade had a typo in its save-load logic, that was accidentally saving-loading an incorrect piece of information. This is now fixed!

Render issue when alt+tabbing while using a fullscreen GUI

There was a bug where the render system would behave strangely when alt+tabbing out of the game while using a fullscreen GUI (such as the email screen or level selector).

This was due to some logic that made the game render the 3D environment and 3D elements in the GUI at the same time, which made the graphics renderer unhappy. This is now fixed!

Softlock: Using memorypalace in outer space

There was a bug where opening the memorypalace in outer space put the player into a strange state.

This happened because we have some logic where we close the memorypalace when the player jumps (goes airborne). However, when the player was floating around in outer space, the player was being considered always airborne. This is now fixed!

Quiet/muted audio after loading a savegame

This was a bug where loading the game sometime resulted in the game audio becoming very quiet/muted.

The game does "audio ducking", where in order to make dialogue more audible, we temporarily lower the volume of ambient/environmental sounds. The save-load system wasn't fully cooperating with this. This is now fixed!

Crash: Brazilian Portuguese

We had a crash in certain levels when the language was set to Brazilian Portuguese.

Passwords in the game are randomized. In text notes, special characters are used to represent them. For example, in a text note: "Hello, the password is %s%s%s%s", the '%s' characters are replaced with the password letters you see in the game. The bug here is that one extra '%s' was accidentally added, resulting in a crash. This is now fixed!

Missing credits

We added some missing credits in the opening credits sequence.

Fix render issues with AMD RX 480 and AMD HD 7800

Some people were experiencing render issues with specific video cards. This is now fixed!

Thanks for reading. Enjoy Skin Deep!