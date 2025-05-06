 Skip to content

6 May 2025 Build 18354152
Update notes via Steam Community

Increased the number of containers in Map 7.
Enhanced loot quantities from select containers in Map 7.
Armed merchant escorts in Map 7 with defensive weaponry, enabling them to protect both themselves and traders.

Changed files in this update

Depot 3264822
