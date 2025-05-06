Increased the number of containers in Map 7.
Enhanced loot quantities from select containers in Map 7.
Armed merchant escorts in Map 7 with defensive weaponry, enabling them to protect both themselves and traders.
May 6th Update Patch
Update notes via Steam Community
Increased the number of containers in Map 7.
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update