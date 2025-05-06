Encounter Balance
- Bees can no longer activate if they have 0 or less Health.
- Porch-3 Octo fight's Quick Attack minions stats increased [5/4 -> 6/8].
- Shielded Stage Performer Health increased [5 -> 15].
- 6-Key Final Fight Deathtouch minion Health reduced [20 -> 10].
Bug Fixes
- 6-Key fight will now load correctly when saving and continuing.
- Pesiticide is now ACTUALLY only able to target minions.
- Regimental Gong properly loses all gained attack next round, instead of just 1.
- Removed "Can't attack leaders" text from Sonoya's minions, since they now only gain that from a battle spell.
Changed files in this update