6 May 2025 Build 18354138 Edited 6 May 2025 – 04:09:13 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Encounter Balance
  • Bees can no longer activate if they have 0 or less Health.
  • Porch-3 Octo fight's Quick Attack minions stats increased [5/4 -> 6/8].
  • Shielded Stage Performer Health increased [5 -> 15].
  • 6-Key Final Fight Deathtouch minion Health reduced [20 -> 10].
Bug Fixes
  • 6-Key fight will now load correctly when saving and continuing.
  • Pesiticide is now ACTUALLY only able to target minions.
  • Regimental Gong properly loses all gained attack next round, instead of just 1.
  • Removed "Can't attack leaders" text from Sonoya's minions, since they now only gain that from a battle spell.

