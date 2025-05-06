SHADOWBOX Windows Beta 1.3 Patch Notes:

New Content:

-Menefee Formation exhibit has expanded to include a gallery of 12 pieces of petrified wood! This is the first of several upgrades to the Menefee exhibit coming in 2025, showcasing the swampy world of coastal New Mexico around 80 million years ago.

Enhanced Features:

-The Geological Eras Tour now runs much better on low-end systems, including Steamdeck.

Parting Thoughts

These pieces of Menefee wood were only one portion of the collection I was able to scan during my time away in April. Even more new and exciting fossils are on their way... in the meantime, it's come to be the time of year that I spend out in the field! This month, I will be spending 2 weeks exploring in the Menefee Formation with an amazing team in New Mexico. Stay tuned...

If you are experiencing any new issues as a result of this update, please head over to the Steam Community Forum and let us know!