🛠️ Recent improvements and fixes:

🔧 Multiple minor bugs have been fixed, enhancing the overall stability and polish of the game.

🎶 The visual equalizer effect is now also present on the title screen, adding more cohesive aesthetics.

⚔️ Combat flow improvement: when there is only one enemy or a single ally in battle, attacks, skills, and items will now be automatically executed, without needing to manually select a target.

🗣️ Text-to-speech has been re-implemented and is now fully fixed and functional, improving accessibility and immersion in the game.

💫 Thank you for continuing to explore the world of Miravia!