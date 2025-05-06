 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
6 May 2025 Build 18354091 Edited 6 May 2025 – 03:13:23 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

🛠️ Recent improvements and fixes:

🔧 Multiple minor bugs have been fixed, enhancing the overall stability and polish of the game.

🎶 The visual equalizer effect is now also present on the title screen, adding more cohesive aesthetics.

⚔️ Combat flow improvement: when there is only one enemy or a single ally in battle, attacks, skills, and items will now be automatically executed, without needing to manually select a target.

🗣️ Text-to-speech has been re-implemented and is now fully fixed and functional, improving accessibility and immersion in the game.

💫 Thank you for continuing to explore the world of Miravia!

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 3475022
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link