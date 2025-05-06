 Skip to content

6 May 2025 Build 18353865 Edited 6 May 2025 – 08:33:06 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Thank you so much for using my app!
I've just released an update (ver0.1.10)!

What's New

  • Fixed Camera Mode
    You can now disable automatic camera work by turning on the switch at the bottom right of the home screen.
    You’re free to set the camera position wherever you like.

  • Fixed Camera Controls
    When using fixed camera mode, you can move the camera with the arrow keys.
    The camera will automatically return to its original position after movement.
    　↑ key: Move forward
    　↓ key: Move backward
    　← key: Move left
    　→ key: Move right
    　Shift + ↑ key: Move upward
    　Shift + ↓ key: Move downward

  • Improved stability for rotating camera movements

  • Adjusted when the avatar menu appears

I'll keep improving the app based on your feedback.
Thanks again for your support—I really appreciate it!

Changed files in this update

