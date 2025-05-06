Thank you so much for using my app!

I've just released an update (ver0.1.10)!

What's New

Fixed Camera Mode

You can now disable automatic camera work by turning on the switch at the bottom right of the home screen.

You’re free to set the camera position wherever you like.

Fixed Camera Controls

When using fixed camera mode, you can move the camera with the arrow keys.

The camera will automatically return to its original position after movement.

↑ key: Move forward

↓ key: Move backward

← key: Move left

→ key: Move right

Shift + ↑ key: Move upward

Shift + ↓ key: Move downward

Improved stability for rotating camera movements

Adjusted when the avatar menu appears

I'll keep improving the app based on your feedback.

Thanks again for your support—I really appreciate it!