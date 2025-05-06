**First up, a warning: IF YOU ARE PLAYING ON MAC, BACKUP YOUR SAVE FILES. We will be adding Steam Cloud support to Mac soon, but are unsure how it will affect the game if you played on multiple devices. Our apologies if something happens to them!

For anyone looking for save files for the MAC version. It's at "/Users/USERNAME/Library/Application Support/com.Pengonauts.StarVaders".**

Hope you all had a great weekend! Got some great feedback from a very wide range of types of players, they've all been super useful! We're only 3 people on the team (2 programmers and 1 artist), so it will take some time to fix everything, but we're hard at work!

Here are some of the notable changes in this patch:

Roxy's New Starting Deck

5x Shift

2x Fire!

2x Triple Fire!

1x Nova Bomb

Roxy is the weakest pilot on higher difficulties, but her deck is great to introduce the game with - so what I did was keep the tutorial deck the same, but changed her deck after the tutorial run. Gunner struggles a lot because of their weaker movement, so I brought Triple Fire! into her starting deck as an extra AOE option that can target further invaders.

Vengoid+

Vengoid+ now moves erratically, instead of giving Shields.

Vengoid Plus is one of the hardest invaders to deal with in Post-Apocalypse +, there's not a lot of time nor leeway to deal with them and the Shield makes it much more tedious to fight against. Shield was a boring ability anyway! Erratic movement now challenges the player in a slightly different way while still keeping the identity.

Hemophage

Hemophage fight has been quite confusing and difficult for a lot of players, and a very long fight as well. We've cut down their health pool, updated their description, and added more visual indicators to be more clear that the "purple" hemocytes should be destroyed since those are the ones that will channel doom. To balance this change, we've also shortened the turn limit.

True Ending Fixes and Improvements

The Overseer fight for the True Ending can occasionally be a big pain point for players, particularly if it's the first time they encounter it - it doesn't help that the transitions are kinda badly implemented timing-wise. I've made changes to address some of the issues:

(from patch 1.0.3) You now draw 3 cards and reset energy on phase 1 -> 2 transition.

On each phase transition, you now keep all your puppets. (If they were in the "head" zone, they move to the bottom side of the grid)

The "Assist" cards that drop as pickups to help on the final turn have a glowing visual indicator now.

I've added more descriptions for the final phase for the Hearts and the Blooms.

Phase transition's timing has been improved so that you don't get screwed if you overheat / use an end-of-turn attack to trigger the phase transition.

Other changes:

Noel's Novalanche now costs 1.

Added backup loggerdata in case of steam cloud issues.

Changed order of Act 3 invader unlocks for smoother complexity ramp (Void Rifts before Pulsars)

Fixed Magical Gun not appearing in the pool.

Fixed Parry, now works with Deflector / Reef Assault (the Charge will be dropped as pickup on the grid)

Fixed Echo+ counting Dummy or Ticks for self-destructing

Fixed Helping Hand no longer showing up as Used

Fixed doubled 3D Printers now properly shoes up as Used

Fixed Refresh drawing 5 cards instead of 3

Fixed Pickup Rarity not being shown in the info panel

Fixed Zombie component sometimes causing Haunting to go infinite (the hat kept moving between two summons)

Fixed 0 cost triggers being inconsistent with 0 cost cards with reduced cost (it was because their cost was negative lol)

Fixed Piercing Bullets + Lazer Bullets interaction in Japanese

Fixed Oru's ability not working sometimes.

Fixed an infinite loop caused sometimes by Hook Jab.

Fixed a Task Engine crash involving Nessie.

Ticks getting the Erratic modifier and teleporting.

Recharging a random summon no longer targets unchargeable Bombs with Blast Legion

Polymorph no longer spawns Care Package (a removed item)

Fixed Transmogrify interaction with Warp

Fixed Chronosphere not removing Odeus' bullet attacks.

Many small localization changes

Again, thanks so much for playing the game and sending over the bug reports! We will keep working on improving the game, hope you enjoy!

Thanks,