6 May 2025 Build 18353408 Edited 6 May 2025 – 01:39:14 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

This patch fixes an issue where the Confederate AI could freeze in the Wilderness scenario if reinforcements had limited paths out of their entry hex.

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 3072161
  Loading history…
Linux 64-bit Depot 3072162
  Loading history…
macOS 64-bit Depot 3072163
  Loading history…
