6 May 2025 Build 18353397 Edited 6 May 2025 – 02:09:07 UTC by Wendy Share
New content:

  1. Added a new maid
    2.Now female police officers and their neighbors can be recruited as maid employees after the raid
  2. The maximum number of maids that can be recruited has been increased to 16

