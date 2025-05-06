 Skip to content

6 May 2025 Build 18353147
Update notes via Steam Community

-Update Ultralight Trike flight physics (improve handling and increase stall speed).
-Fix issue where joystick controls would interfere with gamepad / mouse UI navigation.
-Slight changes to Hang Glider flight physics.

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bitEnglish Glider Sim Content Depot 1422941
