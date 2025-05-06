Hello Scribes!
Happy 1.0 launch week - we couldn't be more thrilled with the outpouring of support and enthusiasm for Vellum! Today, we're pushing a collection of fixes and adjustments with the continued help of our amazing [Discord](discord.gg/vellum) and Steam communities!
Two notable highlights of today's patch:
- Multiplayer Disconnects should happen less frequently
- Significant performance improvements - particularly when Enkindle is used by Scribes
Thank you for playing and for helping us continue to improve the game. Go read a book!
- The Vellum Team
Vellum Post-Lauch Patch - 1.0.1 Patch Notes
General, Fixes, Raid Tuning
- Generator: Punctuate will properly knock back enemies again
- Spender: Eclipse will appear with bright rings again
- Red Ink: Signature Spell will no longer repeatedly apply its FOV effect
- Pink Ink: Adjusted descriptions in Scriptorium for clarity
- Orange Ink: Adjusted description in Scriptorium for clarity
- Page of Power: Blinding Light will no longer summon such blinding lights
- Adjusted Scriptorium "!" indicator tutorialization
- Spell descriptions in the spellbook have been adjusted - green emphasis is now reserved for gameplay elements, no longer used on flavor
- Barrier recharge will now respect the pause menu (clever find!)
- Ascendant Badge will no longer overlap Health totals
- Nook Item: Brazier may now be placed on raised surfaces
- Vignette: Ashen Conflux adjusted terrain clipping
- Vignette: Skating Rink should now properly award pages in multiplayer
- Num Pad buttons will now display the proper glyphs when bound
- Settings with sliders now have tick-marks denoting their default values
- Status and other effects should no longer persist when returning from Raids
- Pages dropped from Elites should once again be auto-awarded at the end of Chapters in multiplayer games
- Bonus Objective: Go Long! will now display "!" on the goal soaks
- Quest and Signature Challenge tracking should now be updating at the appropriate times
- Performance improvements for invoking high rate of damage/healing effects
- Fixed various typos
- Multiplayer disconnects should happen less often
- Projectiles will now properly re-check their movement speed (example - this may also fix fast Passages or imperceptible/ineffective Blue Signature bolts)
- Various navigation fixes
- Removed some lingering logging tools
- Camera FOV will adjust correctly for UI panels
- Tangent: Glint projectile size will more closely match the visual
- Raid: The Taking Tree should no longer fail to deliver Scribes to towers
- Raid: The Raving Lord's telegraph for Blossom should now properly appear on Normal difficulty
- Raid: The Metaphorest door animation improvements
- Raid: The Splice Lord will no longer use Foil back to back in Normal mode, and will properly apply damage
- Raid: The Plot Device is strong enough to destroy the gate with 2 blasts (was 3)
- Raid: The Plot Device "!" above Scribes will now last for the duration of the applicable ability
- Raid: The Plot Device obelisk deposit area effect indicators have improved visibility
- Raid: The Plot Device Hard mode will now summon Spiders instead of Bears
