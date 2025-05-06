Hello Scribes!

Happy 1.0 launch week - we couldn't be more thrilled with the outpouring of support and enthusiasm for Vellum! Today, we're pushing a collection of fixes and adjustments with the continued help of our amazing [Discord](discord.gg/vellum) and Steam communities!

Two notable highlights of today's patch:

Multiplayer Disconnects should happen less frequently

Significant performance improvements - particularly when Enkindle is used by Scribes

Thank you for playing and for helping us continue to improve the game. Go read a book!

- The Vellum Team

Vellum Post-Lauch Patch - 1.0.1 Patch Notes

General, Fixes, Raid Tuning