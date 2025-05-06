 Skip to content

6 May 2025 Build 18353014 Edited 6 May 2025 – 02:39:04 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hello Scribes!

Happy 1.0 launch week - we couldn't be more thrilled with the outpouring of support and enthusiasm for Vellum! Today, we're pushing a collection of fixes and adjustments with the continued help of our amazing [Discord](discord.gg/vellum) and Steam communities!

Two notable highlights of today's patch:

  • Multiplayer Disconnects should happen less frequently
  • Significant performance improvements - particularly when Enkindle is used by Scribes

Thank you for playing and for helping us continue to improve the game. Go read a book!

- The Vellum Team

Vellum Post-Lauch Patch - 1.0.1 Patch Notes

General, Fixes, Raid Tuning

  • Generator: Punctuate will properly knock back enemies again
  • Spender: Eclipse will appear with bright rings again
  • Red Ink: Signature Spell will no longer repeatedly apply its FOV effect
  • Pink Ink: Adjusted descriptions in Scriptorium for clarity
  • Orange Ink: Adjusted description in Scriptorium for clarity
  • Page of Power: Blinding Light will no longer summon such blinding lights
  • Adjusted Scriptorium "!" indicator tutorialization
  • Spell descriptions in the spellbook have been adjusted - green emphasis is now reserved for gameplay elements, no longer used on flavor
  • Barrier recharge will now respect the pause menu (clever find!)
  • Ascendant Badge will no longer overlap Health totals
  • Nook Item: Brazier may now be placed on raised surfaces
  • Vignette: Ashen Conflux adjusted terrain clipping
  • Vignette: Skating Rink should now properly award pages in multiplayer
  • Num Pad buttons will now display the proper glyphs when bound
  • Settings with sliders now have tick-marks denoting their default values
  • Status and other effects should no longer persist when returning from Raids
  • Pages dropped from Elites should once again be auto-awarded at the end of Chapters in multiplayer games
  • Bonus Objective: Go Long! will now display "!" on the goal soaks
  • Quest and Signature Challenge tracking should now be updating at the appropriate times
  • Performance improvements for invoking high rate of damage/healing effects
  • Fixed various typos
  • Multiplayer disconnects should happen less often
  • Projectiles will now properly re-check their movement speed (example - this may also fix fast Passages or imperceptible/ineffective Blue Signature bolts)
  • Various navigation fixes
  • Removed some lingering logging tools
  • Camera FOV will adjust correctly for UI panels
  • Tangent: Glint projectile size will more closely match the visual
  • Raid: The Taking Tree should no longer fail to deliver Scribes to towers
  • Raid: The Raving Lord's telegraph for Blossom should now properly appear on Normal difficulty
  • Raid: The Metaphorest door animation improvements
  • Raid: The Splice Lord will no longer use Foil back to back in Normal mode, and will properly apply damage
  • Raid: The Plot Device is strong enough to destroy the gate with 2 blasts (was 3)
  • Raid: The Plot Device "!" above Scribes will now last for the duration of the applicable ability
  • Raid: The Plot Device obelisk deposit area effect indicators have improved visibility
  • Raid: The Plot Device Hard mode will now summon Spiders instead of Bears

