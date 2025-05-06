-
Added more regions and improved region detection. This should help reduce network latency for some players.
Fixed matchmaking bug where players would have uneven teams.
Reduced Bun-E's Defender Bot size by 20%, and increased its cooldown by 40%.
Fixed Frostine skinning bug.
May 6th Patch - Networking Improvements & Bug Fixes
