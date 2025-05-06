 Skip to content

6 May 2025 Build 18352946
Update notes via Steam Community

  • Added more regions and improved region detection. This should help reduce network latency for some players.

  • Fixed matchmaking bug where players would have uneven teams.

  • Reduced Bun-E's Defender Bot size by 20%, and increased its cooldown by 40%.

  • Fixed Frostine skinning bug.

