The 3rd boss is here! As always, if you didn't finish the whole season 3, you can still fight the boss by going to level select (S3) and shoot the boss character behind the "back" button!

Let me know your feedback!

P.S. I am working on balancing the 2nd season boss and I will have an update soon, also the next update should include a nicer ending of the game/each season, for the players that were able to actually beat all levels.