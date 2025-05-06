 Skip to content

6 May 2025 Build 18352803
Update notes via Steam Community

Hi everyone!
Thank you for your reports

In this hotfix:

  • Decrypt missions fix

  • Fixes to connecting to FTP in the terminal

  • Minor bug fixes

See you soon!
ServiceIT Team

