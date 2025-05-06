 Skip to content

6 May 2025 Build 18352738 Edited 6 May 2025 – 00:09:06 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
  • Switched graphics engine to GLES3.
  • Memory leak fixes.
  • Discontinued the use of custom classes in checks or declarations, which fixed resource dependency issues and possibly other memory leaks.
  • Fixes and improvements in story development.
  • Fixes to the new minimap.
  • Towns now have the full minimap. It's assumed that you already know and have a map of that town or city.
  • Fixed some bugs in the game mode system.
  • Fixes to the main menu.
  • Texture fixes for the new GLES3 system.
  • And the corresponding translations were added.
  • Cleaned up unused files.

In conclusion, the game runs faster.

Note: If you find a bug, remember to report it on the discussion forums so we can fix it more quickly.

