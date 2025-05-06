Switched graphics engine to GLES3.

Memory leak fixes.

Discontinued the use of custom classes in checks or declarations, which fixed resource dependency issues and possibly other memory leaks.

Fixes and improvements in story development.

Fixes to the new minimap.

Towns now have the full minimap. It's assumed that you already know and have a map of that town or city.

Fixed some bugs in the game mode system.

Fixes to the main menu.

Texture fixes for the new GLES3 system.

And the corresponding translations were added.

Cleaned up unused files.

In conclusion, the game runs faster.

Note: If you find a bug, remember to report it on the discussion forums so we can fix it more quickly.