- Switched graphics engine to GLES3.
- Memory leak fixes.
- Discontinued the use of custom classes in checks or declarations, which fixed resource dependency issues and possibly other memory leaks.
- Fixes and improvements in story development.
- Fixes to the new minimap.
- Towns now have the full minimap. It's assumed that you already know and have a map of that town or city.
- Fixed some bugs in the game mode system.
- Fixes to the main menu.
- Texture fixes for the new GLES3 system.
- And the corresponding translations were added.
- Cleaned up unused files.
In conclusion, the game runs faster.
Note: If you find a bug, remember to report it on the discussion forums so we can fix it more quickly.
Changed files in this update