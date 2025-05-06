Thanks to the valuable feedback of our first players, the first patch is here!
Here's what's included:
-
Fixed: "Mission Accomplished" text now displays correctly (no more red text).
-
Fixed: Buying a ship now properly deducts credits.
-
Fixed: "Repair Ship" button turns green when available.
-
Fixed: Added "Energy Too Low" warning and visual feedback.
-
Fixed: Increased speed for starting ship.
-
Fixed: Corrected turret item projectile stats.
-
Fixed: Added recommendation for controller use in main menu.
-
Fixed: Reduced music volume in the main menu.