Hey everyone! Here's what's new in our latest update, Version 0.4.1 Beta. This patch focuses on improving the accuracy and reliability of player interactions.

Improvements:

More Precise Interactions: We've reworked the interaction system to eliminate a long-standing issue where overlapping the player's hitbox and the interactable actor at the same time would cause strange or unintended behavior. This has now been fixed.

Line Trace Integration: Interactions are now handled using line tracing instead of overlap checks. This change makes interactions significantly more accurate and responsive, reducing false positives and improving the overall feel of gameplay.

This update is all about improving the core experience and making sure interactions feel smooth and intentional. Thanks for playing, and stay tuned for more updates! 💫