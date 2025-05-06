 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
6 May 2025 Build 18352710 Edited 6 May 2025 – 00:09:12 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hey everyone! Here's what's new in our latest update, Version 0.4.1 Beta. This patch focuses on improving the accuracy and reliability of player interactions.

Improvements:

More Precise Interactions: We've reworked the interaction system to eliminate a long-standing issue where overlapping the player's hitbox and the interactable actor at the same time would cause strange or unintended behavior. This has now been fixed.

Line Trace Integration: Interactions are now handled using line tracing instead of overlap checks. This change makes interactions significantly more accurate and responsive, reducing false positives and improving the overall feel of gameplay.

This update is all about improving the core experience and making sure interactions feel smooth and intentional. Thanks for playing, and stay tuned for more updates! 💫

Changed files in this update

Depot 3616911
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link