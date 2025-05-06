 Skip to content

6 May 2025 Build 18352709 Edited 6 May 2025 – 00:09:09 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Changes:

-Adjusted the in-game economy to ensure more balanced earnings.

-Minor performance improvements and cleaning calculation tweaks.

Thank you for your support

