Spring is now in full swing, and we’re back with another round of awesome updates and even better deals! With fresh 001 Game Creator and Open Dev Kit updates just out the oven, and more ways than ever to get involved in the community, there’s never been a better time to dive into development.

This update introduces a very exciting visual upgrade which is alpha-layered tile blending! Alongside that, there are major scripting fixes for geometry logic and value reliability, improvements to mobile input handling, and better Android/iOS exporting tools. Jump into everything that's been happening lately for more details!

New Version Out Now!

A new version of 001 Game Creator is now live!

This one includes several resolved bugs plus a couple critical scripting fixes that many of you will appreciate. Most notably, we’ve fixed an issue where setting an actor’s direction via scripting wasn’t properly triggering collision events. This should help improve interaction reliability in many projects. Additionally, we addressed an issue where scripting values could sometimes apply incorrectly, leading to unexpected behavior in events.

We also resolved a bug with geometry and math use values:

“Direction from Point (ArcTan2)” and “Arctangent” were returning incorrect values, which could cause major problems in scripted logic relying on directional calculations. That’s now been corrected!

A pretty sweet fix also includes an issue where the virtual keyboard in mobile devices would misbehave when input-accepting fields where involved. From not showing up normally when an input field was tapped to not properly registering character inputs. You can now enjoy a fully functional virtual keyboard and freely extend the possibilities of your games!

From older betas about a month ago, we also talked about a number of fixes and improvements like more stable projectile behavior, better tile shadow rendering, and a key script editor bug fix that prevents lost parameter changes. Mobile developers also got some attention with improved image dimension error reporting when exporting for Android and iOS.

Going another month further back, we also introduced new map options that enhance alpha blending for tiles, allowing for smoother visual transitions. Android users on older or lower-end devices should now see much better 3D model rendering, thanks to a fix that significantly improved compatibility.





This only scratches the surface of what has changed since the last public version! View the full change log here: https://001gamecreator.com/changes/

The spotlight this time is on VR, with full VR controller support finally landing in Open Dev Kit! You’ll now be able to bind hand position, rotation, thumbsticks, sliders, and buttons for each hand using the updated keybinds editor. On top of that, we’ve introduced a brand-new 3D VR demo so you can dive in and start building immersive experiences right away.





Beyond VR, there are plenty of other exciting improvements too. A new "Move" function lets you animate game objects with smooth transitions in both position and rotation over time, especially useful for physics-based interactions. The updated hologram system also gives you better control over shadows, so things like sprite tracks and labels can now stay visible without casting unwanted lighting effects.

We’ve also expanded how keybind events work by adding input and device parameters, making it possible for the same keybind to behave differently based on the input method. And for those of you experimenting with AI features, we’ve updated OpenAI model support to include the latest o1 and GPT-4.5-preview models.

And that’s just scratching the surface. This update comes with a huge changelog full of fixes, stability improvements, and workflow polish across the board. Try it out now in the latest beta of Open Dev Kit and let us know what you think!

Be sure to check out all that good stuff waiting for you here: https://opendevkit.com/

Community Showcases

We've been teasing this for a while now and we've finally pulled the curtain. As part of our ongoing effort to spotlight the amazing work being shared in our community, we’ve officially started doing periodic community showcases! Whether it’s in-progress projects, eye-catching screenshots, or inventive experiments, we’ll be highlighting a few standout creations. It’s been awesome seeing more of you share your work lately and we'd like to keep that going!

We’re very much looking forward to seeing your creations, so join our awesome community of over 1000 members here: https://discord.gg/4sTJVV5

(Maybe you'll be in our next showcase!)

May Madness Sale!

If you've been thinking about starting a new project or expanding your toolkit, now’s the perfect time to jump in at a massive discount. Starting today and all the way to May 22nd, you can grab 001 Game Creator for 75% off and all its DLCs for 20% off!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/347400/001_Game_Creator/