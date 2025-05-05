 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
5 May 2025 Build 18352600 Edited 5 May 2025 – 23:46:12 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

-Added 40 new checkmate puzzles
-Fixed puzzle bug where the pool of puzzles was limited by the amount of puzzles selected and not the total puzzles. Puzzles will shuffle completely randomly now.

Coming soon:
20 Games of Jose Raul Capablanca

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bitEnglish Depot 2741351
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link