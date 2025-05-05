 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
5 May 2025 Build 18352526 Edited 5 May 2025 – 23:39:24 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

MateEngine 1.7.2-4 PATCH 3

Missing languages for the Steam Workshop feature have been added:

  • Russian

  • Japanese

  • Korean

  • Chinese (Traditional)

  • Spanish

  • French

  • German

Japanese and Chinese Font size has been increase by x1.2

Changed files in this update

Depot 3625271
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link