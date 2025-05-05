Gameplay Changes:
- Coal quotas should feel much easier and more forgiving (but still not to be neglected!).
- You should now mine the tile your cursor hovers over. If you cannot reach that tile (i.e. you do not have line of sight of any part of it) then you will mine the first tile between yourself and your mouse (like before).
- You can now pick up, move and put down employees that are miners.
- Jetpacks now keep their momentum when you hit a ceiling.
- Scrolls are now automatically used once picked up.
- Made changes to character movement to make it feel more snappy and precise.
- Jumping is slowed down slightly.
- Replaced “Go” button with “Start Day X” button.
- Your game pauses while your inventory window is open
Bug fixes:
- Ores no longer get stuck in the air.
- Chests can no longer spawn overlapping each other.
- Fixed miners getting stuck at the start for certain seeds.
- Turned off the purchase sound when you cannot afford an item.
- Inventory stack size should now properly reset between runs.
Changed files in this update