V2.21.0 Update Notes - LIV Camera and Pew Pew Battle Update

LIV personal camera now available in wrist menu quick settings. Note: Recording features removed in Pico version due to a bug, which will be fixed and released soon hereafter.

Consolidated Equipment Station into single Equipment Station with 7 equipment items (located in the old Rocket Wrist station locations next to wardrobes and in mines next to battlepass track), including three new equipment items.

Added Banana Battle Bundle (includes Combat Vest and Face Paint along with bananas)

Battle Battlepass (includes Pew Pew on Free Track, Pew Pew (Medium), Pew Pew (Large), Combat Helmet, and Combat Gloves)

Updated Sweet Dealz

Localization WIP

Bugfixes:

Fixed Misc Body Cosmetics spawn logic so that they are attached to the avatar's animated hip joint (vests, turkey body, etc., will move with the body correctly now).