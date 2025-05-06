-
Revamped tutorial
-
Scrimmage Mode (vs bots)
-
"Try in Simulator" option in hangar + on-the-fly loadout modification in the simulator (tab/select)
-
Totally new checkpoint/progress system now supporting branching paths
-
Overwarping now brings your health to 1% and "fails" your warp
-
Dynamic force field walls with shootable switches (Sandstorm only, currently)
-
Ramming through players and killing them no longer halts your momentum
-
Weapon recoil
