6 May 2025 Build 18352389
Update notes via Steam Community

  • Revamped tutorial

  • Scrimmage Mode (vs bots)

  • "Try in Simulator" option in hangar + on-the-fly loadout modification in the simulator (tab/select)

  • Totally new checkpoint/progress system now supporting branching paths

  • Overwarping now brings your health to 1% and "fails" your warp

  • Dynamic force field walls with shootable switches (Sandstorm only, currently)

  • Ramming through players and killing them no longer halts your momentum

  • Weapon recoil

