Dear Survivors

We are now busy working on our next major update 918 but we wanted to put out a quick hotfix this week to help fix and improve the game.

Server Info: Server owners will need to restart to pull the latest update.

Fixed issues with Advanced Lock UI

Fixed steering issue with APC vehicle

Fixed flamethrower in the gun rack

Fixed flamethrower durability glitch

Fixed flamethrower showing ammo count and taking 762 :)

Fixed issue with dropped zeek backpacks no destroying

Fixed Knox's House Windows Barricade Issue

Thank you for your support

HZ Team