Dear Survivors
We are now busy working on our next major update 918 but we wanted to put out a quick hotfix this week to help fix and improve the game.
Server Info: Server owners will need to restart to pull the latest update.
Fixed issues with Advanced Lock UI
Fixed steering issue with APC vehicle
Fixed flamethrower in the gun rack
Fixed flamethrower durability glitch
Fixed flamethrower showing ammo count and taking 762 :)
Fixed issue with dropped zeek backpacks no destroying
Fixed Knox's House Windows Barricade Issue
Thank you for your support
HZ Team
