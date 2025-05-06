 Skip to content

6 May 2025 Build 18352386 Edited 6 May 2025 – 00:26:10 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Dear Survivors

We are now busy working on our next major update 918 but we wanted to put out a quick hotfix this week to help fix and improve the game.

Server Info: Server owners will need to restart to pull the latest update.

  • Fixed issues with Advanced Lock UI

  • Fixed steering issue with APC vehicle

  • Fixed flamethrower in the gun rack

  • Fixed flamethrower durability glitch

  • Fixed flamethrower showing ammo count and taking 762 :)

  • Fixed issue with dropped zeek backpacks no destroying

  • Fixed Knox's House Windows Barricade Issue

Thank you for your support
HZ Team

