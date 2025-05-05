 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
5 May 2025 Build 18352367 Edited 5 May 2025 – 23:19:05 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Features

  • New bridge art, including new rail bridges in Tiled and BoC (Sergey / John)

Bugs

  • Volturno Crossing - c11: More guardrails on battle_stance events. (Allen)
  • Volturno Crossing - c11: The American artillery barrages that no-one likes now trigger. (Allen)
  • Anzio Advance - c12: Fixed issue with code not issuing a draw via Ink when requested. (Allen)
  • Crash: after try to start next scenario in campaign: ‘invalid pointerize request p’ (Luke) -discord sentry
  • Crash: maps folder not found for next DLC (Luke) sentry
  • Crash: find_UnitI_by_game_id: game_id 'UsPlayer_Cottonbalers' is ambiguous. (Luke) - sentry
  • Crash: cen units defn error: Duplicate found of 'unique' UsPlayer_Cottonbalers (Luke ) - sentry

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 887492
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link