Features
- New bridge art, including new rail bridges in Tiled and BoC (Sergey / John)
Bugs
- Volturno Crossing - c11: More guardrails on battle_stance events. (Allen)
- Volturno Crossing - c11: The American artillery barrages that no-one likes now trigger. (Allen)
- Anzio Advance - c12: Fixed issue with code not issuing a draw via Ink when requested. (Allen)
- Crash: after try to start next scenario in campaign: ‘invalid pointerize request p’ (Luke) -discord sentry
- Crash: maps folder not found for next DLC (Luke) sentry
- Crash: find_UnitI_by_game_id: game_id 'UsPlayer_Cottonbalers' is ambiguous. (Luke) - sentry
- Crash: cen units defn error: Duplicate found of 'unique' UsPlayer_Cottonbalers (Luke ) - sentry
Changed files in this update