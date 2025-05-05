🎙️ Multilingual subtitles

– French, English, and German subtitles are now available for in-level dialogues.

– They can be disabled from the main menu options.

📼 New dialogue triggers

– Previously, dialogues would play automatically at the start of the level once both players were connected.

– Now, they are triggered by clicking on an old audio tape found near the electrical cabinets.

➡️ You can listen to them again anytime, or ignore them completely.

🔁 They are now unmissable, replayable, and optional (though I recommend listening to each one at least once!).

🐛 Bug fixes

– Fixed an issue where the mouse cursor could get stuck at the edge of the screen.

💡 Visual improvements

– Added a slight flicker effect on the flashlight for extra immersion.

– Improved fire animation.

– Visual and animation update for one of the biological anomalies.