5 May 2025 Build 18352299 Edited 5 May 2025 – 23:13:14 UTC by Wendy Share
🎙️ Multilingual subtitles
– French, English, and German subtitles are now available for in-level dialogues.
– They can be disabled from the main menu options.

📼 New dialogue triggers
– Previously, dialogues would play automatically at the start of the level once both players were connected.
– Now, they are triggered by clicking on an old audio tape found near the electrical cabinets.
➡️ You can listen to them again anytime, or ignore them completely.
🔁 They are now unmissable, replayable, and optional (though I recommend listening to each one at least once!).

🐛 Bug fixes
– Fixed an issue where the mouse cursor could get stuck at the edge of the screen.

💡 Visual improvements
– Added a slight flicker effect on the flashlight for extra immersion.
– Improved fire animation.
– Visual and animation update for one of the biological anomalies.

