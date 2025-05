Did you know that some ducks always wanted to be tiny, some always wanted to be huge? Nothing wrong to remain natural, at the usual size, but toys can now be scaled up or down! Just go to the build page and try it.

Big magnets are stronger, tiny pirate boats shoot tiny cannonballs, large volleyballs are way bigger than small foxes (but they don't mind), big bombs, huge bombs, everything happens in your bath tub!

Small change, big fun :D