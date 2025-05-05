**
MateEngine 1.7.2-4 PATCH 2
**
Workshop Changes:
-
Images over 700KB are now blocked during avatar upload.
-
If your mascot image is larger than 700KB, a "FIX IMG" button will appear. You must click it and choose a new image to continue.
-
The new image must be a 1:1 square, be a .PNG file, and be under 700KB.
-
If your avatar does not have an image at all, the "FIX IMG" button will also appear. You must assign a valid image before uploading.
MateEngine Improvements:
-
Scroll-to-Size now only works when the menu is closed, to prevent accidental size changes.
-
Scrolling in the Settings Menu no longer changes the avatar size.
-
UI scrolling is now smoother and no longer sticky.
Memory allocation performance has been improved.
Note: this does not guarantee lower RAM usage. RAM usage depends on your model.
Optimized avatars typically use 100 to 300MB of RAM.
Heavy avatars with large textures or high polygon counts will use significantly more.
Changed files in this update