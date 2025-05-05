 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
5 May 2025 Build 18352055 Edited 5 May 2025 – 23:09:15 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

**

MateEngine 1.7.2-4 PATCH 2

**

Workshop Changes:

  • Images over 700KB are now blocked during avatar upload.

  • If your mascot image is larger than 700KB, a "FIX IMG" button will appear. You must click it and choose a new image to continue.

  • The new image must be a 1:1 square, be a .PNG file, and be under 700KB.

  • If your avatar does not have an image at all, the "FIX IMG" button will also appear. You must assign a valid image before uploading.

MateEngine Improvements:

  • Scroll-to-Size now only works when the menu is closed, to prevent accidental size changes.

  • Scrolling in the Settings Menu no longer changes the avatar size.

  • UI scrolling is now smoother and no longer sticky.

Memory allocation performance has been improved.
Note: this does not guarantee lower RAM usage. RAM usage depends on your model.
Optimized avatars typically use 100 to 300MB of RAM.
Heavy avatars with large textures or high polygon counts will use significantly more.

Changed files in this update

Depot 3625271
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link