Beta Patch024 is Out
Highlights:
-
Free-Look while attached to cart (hold LeftAlt)
-
Extend the Sales Contracts by Pressing E to see in-depth stats (Hold E to sign)
-
Ringing a Bell has replaced the Merchant Sign Process
-
Updated some Seasonal Colors (still WIP)
As always I'll be in Discord should you need anything! I'll be working on some Trader Stocking and NPC's in the meantime.
Hope you have a good week!
Patch Notes Full:
Improvements:
- Replaced Merchant Sign hanging process with Ringing Bell
- Trader Contracts now have Extended Mode (Press E to enter)
- Trader Contracts now signed by HOLDING E
- Updated Season Color Palette
- Added Season text to Days Survived
- Moon goes behind clouds
- Bell to signify new Dawn
- Freelook while pulling cart (LeftAlt)
- NPC Wall Clipping
- Added Trader Signs to Each Trader
- Added Bell to Tutorial and Updated Signs
- Adjusted Jumping
Bug Fixes:
- NPC’s taking items from you at Harbor Trader
- Reload Prior to Save causing despawn of objects
- NPC Speech Bubble Blurry
Changed depots in betabuild branch