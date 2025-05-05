This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Beta Patch024 is Out

Highlights:

Free-Look while attached to cart (hold LeftAlt)

Extend the Sales Contracts by Pressing E to see in-depth stats (Hold E to sign)

Ringing a Bell has replaced the Merchant Sign Process

Updated some Seasonal Colors (still WIP)

As always I'll be in Discord should you need anything! I'll be working on some Trader Stocking and NPC's in the meantime.

Hope you have a good week!

Patch Notes Full:

Improvements:

Replaced Merchant Sign hanging process with Ringing Bell

Trader Contracts now have Extended Mode (Press E to enter)

Trader Contracts now signed by HOLDING E

Updated Season Color Palette

Added Season text to Days Survived

Moon goes behind clouds

Bell to signify new Dawn

Freelook while pulling cart (LeftAlt)

NPC Wall Clipping

Added Trader Signs to Each Trader

Added Bell to Tutorial and Updated Signs

Adjusted Jumping

Bug Fixes: