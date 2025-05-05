Hello,

First of all, thank you for your recent feedback. I’ve noted many things to tweak and improve in order to make the game more enjoyable. Your comments are very important to me, they help identify what’s not working in the gameplay and also give me perspective on how to develop the different elements of the game.

I've kept many of the ideas that were recently suggested to me, and I’ll do my best to implement them in the coming days.

In the meantime, here’s a small update that fixes some bugs and introduces tooltips when hovering over an item in the inventory. These tooltips will provide more information about how to use an item or a feature.

Changes:

Slot machine cost has been reduced, and their rewards increased.

Added information bubbles when hovering over items in the inventory.

NPCs will arrive more quickly when you enter the shop.

Fixed some furniture items in the inventory that couldn’t be deleted.

Fixed a few translation errors.

Thanks again for all your feedback and suggestions! I’m really happy to see you’re enjoying the game, and I’ll do everything I can to keep improving it in the days and weeks to come!