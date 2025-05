WWise is in this latest build!

Only one sound event exists right now, but I will sit down and convert them all this week.

I think we could have pulled it all off with MetaSounds too but it's easier to find help with WWise and its going to be a win for the project.

I want to add a little content to the demo, fix up sounds, vfx, and then try to maybe find smaller audiences up until it feels good to launch the demo.

Thanks for playtesting!