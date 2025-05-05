What's up Pixelmancer fans, Gem here and welcome to update 0.77!
- - - Updates & Bug Fixes - - -
- Added Frostbite Staff
Novacast has finally been replaced with the new Frostbite staff, there is a primary and secondary attack with the new Frostbite staff that shoots icicles
- Added Blink ability
You can use Shift or R1 to teleport short distances for dodging, costs mana to blink
- You will now see your own gravestone when coming across your last 10 deaths
- Added a new Velocity upgrade for projectiles
This upgrade replaces the range upgrade, your projectiles will now shoot faster when upgrading velocity
- Redesigned the knockback system to work better overall
The old system would sometimes knockback the entity in an incorrect distance or angle
- All knockbacks are stronger
- Redesigned the hit system
When two entities hit each other, they count at the same time
- Melee no longer has an attack speed
- Changed Zementu's projectile design
- Improved Zementu's projectile hit system on the player
- Updated Stadie's projectile design
- Updated Moby's healing projectile design
- Reduced Soul Hunter Zerg Rush event from 10 Soul Hunters to 5
- Reduced Soul Seekers event from 3 Soul Seekers to 1
- Reduced Soul Seeker Zerg Rush event from 10 Soul Seekers to 5
This is because the new difficulty scaling system makes 10 soul hunters/seekers too difficult and not fun
- Redesigned the particle system
- Increased minimum time for dynamic event to occur from 10 to 20 seconds
- Fixed bug where Pixie ignored Soul Seeker
- Redesigned the upgrade icons to remove "Max Level" when the upgrade is maxed out
- Redesigned all the upgrade descriptions
Originally the upgrade descriptions were part of the images but now it's part of the game engine, this allows me to update the text easier in the future and also provides sharper text in multiple resolutions and screen sizes
- Doubled the range of Phoenix & Frostbite
- Fixed Mana cost for Phoenix & Frostbite
Changed files in this update