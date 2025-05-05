 Skip to content

5 May 2025
Update notes via Steam Community

Patch Notes: Version 0.1.1.1

Balance Improvements

Glass Cannon Mission

  • Added Shield Break Prevention.
  • Increased base health to 300.
  • Removed Cryo and Void Spiders.
  • Removed Spawner Bots.
  • Removed Ranged Shielded Bots.
  • Removed the Health Perks.

Headhunter Mission

  • Non-Weakpoint hits now do reduced damage, and no longer do self-damage.

Affixes

  • Damage boosts from Scrap Damage affix is capped at 10%.

Fixes

  • Fixed a soft lock in Zone 2 that would occur when the Spawner bots would die the moment they were finishing fabricating a new bot.
  • Fixed an issue where spam clicking while a progressive reload was active would cause your weapon to play a blend out animation over and over again instead of fully terminating the reload.
  • Fixed an issue where the Mesmerizer FX would also show on other co-op player's HUDs.
  • Fixed an issue where progressive reloads could be terminated early by spam clicking immediately after starting a reload.
  • Fixed an issue where inviting platform friends to a custom lobby would show up as "Player Name."
  • Fixed an issue where the gamma settings would not save after exiting and relaunching the game.
  • Fixed an issue with Steam Deck where the thumbstick drift would cause players to stay in cursor mode.
  • Fixed an issue where waiting notification would always read "waiting to travel to zone 1" in co-op.
  • Fixed an issue where Zone Progress would sometimes not update properly.
  • Fixed an issue where the armor tooltips would show quality upgrades.

Today feels special, as we've officially passed 100,000 new players in just under a week! Thanks so much for the support and feedback, it means a lot. Excited to keep making the game even better together :)

  • Prophecy Team

