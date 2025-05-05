Patch Notes: Version 0.1.1.1

Balance Improvements

Glass Cannon Mission

Added Shield Break Prevention.

Increased base health to 300.

Removed Cryo and Void Spiders.

Removed Spawner Bots.

Removed Ranged Shielded Bots.

Removed the Health Perks.

Headhunter Mission

Non-Weakpoint hits now do reduced damage, and no longer do self-damage.

Affixes

Damage boosts from Scrap Damage affix is capped at 10%.

Fixes

Fixed a soft lock in Zone 2 that would occur when the Spawner bots would die the moment they were finishing fabricating a new bot.

Fixed an issue where spam clicking while a progressive reload was active would cause your weapon to play a blend out animation over and over again instead of fully terminating the reload.

Fixed an issue where the Mesmerizer FX would also show on other co-op player's HUDs.

Fixed an issue where progressive reloads could be terminated early by spam clicking immediately after starting a reload.

Fixed an issue where inviting platform friends to a custom lobby would show up as "Player Name."

Fixed an issue where the gamma settings would not save after exiting and relaunching the game.

Fixed an issue with Steam Deck where the thumbstick drift would cause players to stay in cursor mode.

Fixed an issue where waiting notification would always read "waiting to travel to zone 1" in co-op.

Fixed an issue where Zone Progress would sometimes not update properly.

Fixed an issue where the armor tooltips would show quality upgrades.

Today feels special, as we've officially passed 100,000 new players in just under a week! Thanks so much for the support and feedback, it means a lot. Excited to keep making the game even better together :)