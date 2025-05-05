Patch Notes: Version 0.1.1.1
Balance Improvements
Glass Cannon Mission
- Added Shield Break Prevention.
- Increased base health to 300.
- Removed Cryo and Void Spiders.
- Removed Spawner Bots.
- Removed Ranged Shielded Bots.
- Removed the Health Perks.
Headhunter Mission
- Non-Weakpoint hits now do reduced damage, and no longer do self-damage.
Affixes
- Damage boosts from Scrap Damage affix is capped at 10%.
Fixes
- Fixed a soft lock in Zone 2 that would occur when the Spawner bots would die the moment they were finishing fabricating a new bot.
- Fixed an issue where spam clicking while a progressive reload was active would cause your weapon to play a blend out animation over and over again instead of fully terminating the reload.
- Fixed an issue where the Mesmerizer FX would also show on other co-op player's HUDs.
- Fixed an issue where progressive reloads could be terminated early by spam clicking immediately after starting a reload.
- Fixed an issue where inviting platform friends to a custom lobby would show up as "Player Name."
- Fixed an issue where the gamma settings would not save after exiting and relaunching the game.
- Fixed an issue with Steam Deck where the thumbstick drift would cause players to stay in cursor mode.
- Fixed an issue where waiting notification would always read "waiting to travel to zone 1" in co-op.
- Fixed an issue where Zone Progress would sometimes not update properly.
- Fixed an issue where the armor tooltips would show quality upgrades.
Today feels special, as we've officially passed 100,000 new players in just under a week! Thanks so much for the support and feedback, it means a lot. Excited to keep making the game even better together :)
- Prophecy Team
