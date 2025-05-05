 Skip to content

5 May 2025 Build 18351706
Update notes via Steam Community

Early Access finally ends, and the Release Candidate Build has been uploaded.

If all goes according to plan, the Final Release of Monsters Loot Swag will be pushed on the evening (UK time) of Thursday 5th of May, Space Year 2025.

The gameplay has been complete for some time, and now the all important intro sequence has been added, detailing the story and lots of PLOT!

Bonus points to anyone who can get the subtle references (including a 1970s anime I loved as a 5 year old kid ... yes, I am old).

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 1789311
  • Loading history…
