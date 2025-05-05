Early Access finally ends, and the Release Candidate Build has been uploaded.

If all goes according to plan, the Final Release of Monsters Loot Swag will be pushed on the evening (UK time) of Thursday 5th of May, Space Year 2025.

The gameplay has been complete for some time, and now the all important intro sequence has been added, detailing the story and lots of PLOT!

Bonus points to anyone who can get the subtle references (including a 1970s anime I loved as a 5 year old kid ... yes, I am old).